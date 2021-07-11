Anupam Kher gave us major dad goals with this character. He is literally the best friend dad, who just needs to have a good look at his son to know that he is in love
The selfless dad, who despite being inseparable from his wife, parts ways with her solely for his children’s sakes. He teaches us an important lesson about how we should never take our parents for granted
Raj Malhotra from Baghban
Rahul Khanna from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
From being the carefree stud in college to being the over protective, caring, single dad who went to Manali just to ensure his daughter’s well being, Shahrukh Khan legit showed us that he could ace a dad character as well
Jaiprakash Paswan from Chachi 420
Kamal Hasan disguised himself as a woman and managed to get a job as his own daughter’s nanny after his wife left him
The cute but annoying dad, Bhaskor loves his daughter Piku but manages to get on her nerves as well. This is the sweet sour kind of relationship which is loved by all
Bhaskor from Piku
The disciplined father, Mahavir Singh initially makes his daughters’ lives a little harder only to see them happy at the end. He personally trains his daughters, quits his job, sells his land, all so his daughters could win a gold medal in wrestling
Mahavir Singh Phogat from Dangal
Kamal Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do
Kamal Mehra stands up for his daughter and is not hesitant even when it comes to hitting his son in law for being disrespectful
Narrotam Mishra from Bareily Ki Barfi
One of the most underrated yet sweetest dads of all Narrotam Mishra is the kind of father every girl aspires to have. He supports his daughter no matter what and always has her back
From travelling to London to get his daughter into the college of her dreams to selling his shop so he could arrange for his daughter’s fees, Champak is literally the kind of father who kids will be blessed to have