10 iconic K-drama cameos of all time
In the final frame of Hotel Del Luna, Kim Soo Hyun appears as the new owner of the mystical hotel, completely grabbing fans’ attention with his small screen time
Image: tvN
Kim Soo Hyun
In Queen of Tears, Song Joong Ki reunites with his past co-star Kim Ji Won, portraying the role of her divorce attorney
Image: tvN
Song Joong Ki
At the beginning of Squid Game, Gong Yoo appears as the ‘salesman’ who persuades the financially challenged people to participate in the money-winning game
Image: Netflix
Gong Yoo
The iconic Strong Woman Do Bong Soon couple reprises their role in Strong Woman Nam Soon, winning our hearts with their chemistry
Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young
Image: Netflix
In Crash Landing on You, Kim Soo Hyun makes an impressive cameo as a North Korean spy, reprising his role in the 2013 film Secretly, Greatly
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: tvN
In the finale of Itaewon Class, the beloved Park Bo Gum appears as a chef seeking a job at Kwon Nara’s restaurant
Park Bo Gum
Image: JTBC
Another A-list actor Lee Jong Suk makes a brief screen presence as a customer at Lee Sung Kyung’s character’s father’s restaurant in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Lee Jong Suk
Image: MBC
In Kim Go Eun-starrer Little Women, Song Joong Ki made a memorable cameo, referencing his popular Vincenzo role
Song Joong Ki
Image: Netflix
Out of loyalty to his ex-co-star IU, Lee Joong Gi appeared as a priest in Hotel Del Luna, having a tense encounter with the actress’ character
Lee Joon Gi
Image: tvN
These two stars made a brief screen presence in Park Bo Gum starrer Record of Youth
Park Seo Joon and Hyeri
Image: Netflix