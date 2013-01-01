Heading 3

Moupriya Banerjee

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

10 iconic K-drama cameos of all time

In the final frame of Hotel Del Luna, Kim Soo Hyun appears as the new owner of the mystical hotel, completely grabbing fans’ attention with his small screen time

Image: tvN

Kim Soo Hyun

In Queen of Tears, Song Joong Ki reunites with his past co-star Kim Ji Won, portraying the role of her divorce attorney

Image: tvN

Song Joong Ki

At the beginning of Squid Game, Gong Yoo appears as the ‘salesman’ who persuades the financially challenged people to participate in the money-winning game 

Image: Netflix

Gong Yoo

The iconic Strong Woman Do Bong Soon couple reprises their role in Strong Woman Nam Soon, winning our hearts with their chemistry

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young

Image: Netflix

In Crash Landing on You, Kim Soo Hyun makes an impressive cameo as a North Korean spy, reprising his role in the 2013 film Secretly, Greatly

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: tvN

In the finale of Itaewon Class, the beloved Park Bo Gum appears as a chef seeking a job at Kwon Nara’s restaurant

Park Bo Gum

Image: JTBC

Another A-list actor Lee Jong Suk makes a brief screen presence as a customer at Lee Sung Kyung’s character’s father’s restaurant in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Lee Jong Suk

Image: MBC

In Kim Go Eun-starrer Little Women, Song Joong Ki made a memorable cameo, referencing his popular Vincenzo role

Song Joong Ki

Image: Netflix

Out of loyalty to his ex-co-star IU, Lee Joong Gi appeared as a priest in Hotel Del Luna, having a tense encounter with the actress’ character

Lee Joon Gi

Image: tvN

These two stars made a brief screen presence in Park Bo Gum starrer Record of Youth

Park Seo Joon and Hyeri

Image: Netflix

