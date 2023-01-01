10 Iconic K-drama Couples with Unforgettable Chemistry
One of this 2023's most captivating and talked-about couples undoubtedly hails from the ongoing Korean drama, My Demon featuring the dynamic pairing of Song Kang as Jeong Gu-won and Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee
Image: SBS
My Demon - Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee
Choi Hyun-wook and Shin Eun-soo's timeless love story in Twinkling Watermelon transported viewers to the nostalgic year of 1995, unfolding a tale of innocence and authenticity
Image: tvN
Twinkling Watermelon - Ha Yi-chan and Yoon Cheong-ah
Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah's enchanting pairing reached a pinnacle in King The Land with a memorable rain-soaked kiss. Beyond the plot, their deep connection and sweet moments portray a resonant love
Image: JTBC
King The Land - Goo Won and Cheon Sa-rang
Returning for its third season in 2023, the hit K-drama Dr. Romantic"once again charmed audiences with the endearing Reset Couple, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung
Dr Romantic 3 - Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae
Image: SBS
Jo In-sung and Han Hyo-joo’s portrayal of Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun undeniably earned praise for their exceptional chemistry in the super-hero K-drama, Moving
Moving - Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun
Image: Disney+
From its inception, My Dearest has enraptured the hearts of fans, and the love story between Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin is no exception
My Dearest - Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae
Image: MBC
Doona! - Lee Won-jun and Lee Doo-na
Image: Netflix
Unspoken but deeply cherished, our affection for gradual, simmering love stories finds its epitome in the enthralling romance of Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in Doona
Navigating through time and traversing realms to be with their beloveds, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been's characters, Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee, in A Time Called You have experienced it all
A Time Called You - Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee
Image: Netflix
Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's depiction of the "DoSol Couple" in My Lovely Liar, a relationship grounded in trust and mutual admiration
My Lovely Liar - Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee
Image: tvN
Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah mesmerized fans with their captivating chemistry in Destined With You. The classic tale of "he falls first and hard" took a delightful twist with the introduction of a love potion