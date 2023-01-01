Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 Iconic K-drama Couples with Unforgettable Chemistry

One of this 2023's most captivating and talked-about couples undoubtedly hails from the ongoing Korean drama, My Demon featuring the dynamic pairing of Song Kang as Jeong Gu-won and Kim Yoo-jung as Do Do-hee

Image: SBS

My Demon - Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee

Choi Hyun-wook and Shin Eun-soo's timeless love story in Twinkling Watermelon transported viewers to the nostalgic year of 1995, unfolding a tale of innocence and authenticity

Image: tvN

Twinkling Watermelon - Ha Yi-chan and Yoon Cheong-ah

Lee Jun-ho and Im Yoon-ah's enchanting pairing reached a pinnacle in King The Land with a memorable rain-soaked kiss. Beyond the plot, their deep connection and sweet moments portray a resonant love

Image: JTBC

King The Land - Goo Won and Cheon Sa-rang

Returning for its third season in 2023, the hit K-drama Dr. Romantic"once again charmed audiences with the endearing Reset Couple, portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung

Dr Romantic 3 - Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae

Image: SBS

Jo In-sung and Han Hyo-joo’s portrayal of Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun undeniably earned praise for their exceptional chemistry in the super-hero K-drama, Moving

Moving - Kim Doo-sik and Lee Mi-hyun

Image: Disney+

From its inception, My Dearest has enraptured the hearts of fans, and the love story between Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin is no exception

My Dearest - Lee Jang-hyun and Yoo Gil-chae

Image: MBC

Doona! - Lee Won-jun and Lee Doo-na

Image: Netflix

Unspoken but deeply cherished, our affection for gradual, simmering love stories finds its epitome in the enthralling romance of Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in Doona

Navigating through time and traversing realms to be with their beloveds, Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been's characters, Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee, in A Time Called You have experienced it all

A Time Called You - Nam Si-heon and Han Jun-hee

Image: Netflix

Hwang Min-hyun and Kim So-hyun's depiction of the "DoSol Couple" in My Lovely Liar, a relationship grounded in trust and mutual admiration

My Lovely Liar - Kim Do-ha and Mok Sol-hee

Image: tvN

Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah mesmerized fans with their captivating chemistry in Destined With You. The classic tale of "he falls first and hard" took a delightful twist with the introduction of a love potion

Destined With You - Jang Shin-yu and Lee Hong-jo

Image: JTBC

