10 Iconic K-drama Love Triangles That Had Us on the Edge
Geum Jan di finds herself torn between F4's leader, Goo Jun Pyo, and his best friend, Yoon Ji Hoo
Image: KBS2
Boys Over Flowers
Cha Eun Sang becomes the object of affection for Kim Tan and Choi Young Do, heirs of two powerful conglomerates
Image: SBS
The Heirs
Go Mi Nam poses as her twin brother in the idol band ANJELL, leading to a love triangle with bandmates Tae Kyung and Shin Woo
You're Beautiful
Image: SBS
High school girl Oh Ha Ni is caught between her childhood crush, Baek Seung jo, and the charming Bong Joon
Playful Kiss
Image: MBC
A stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, adding complexity to their love triangle with their respective personalities
Secret Garden
Image: SBS
A famous actor's search for his lost first love leads to a love triangle between Eun Dong and her new identity
My Love Eun Dong
Image: JTBC
Kang Mi Rae's journey to self-acceptance brings her between two men, Do Kyung Seok and Woo Young
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in a love triangle with princes Wang So and Wang Wook
Scarlet Heart: Ryeo
Image: SBS
A detective falls for both a Korean emperor and his doppelganger from a parallel universe
The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: SBS
Click Here
Seo Dal Mi is at the center of a love triangle involving two tech entrepreneurs, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong
Start-Up
Image: tvN