PUJYA DOSS

april 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 Iconic K-drama Love Triangles That Had Us on the Edge

Geum Jan di finds herself torn between F4's leader, Goo Jun Pyo, and his best friend, Yoon Ji Hoo

Image: KBS2 

Boys Over Flowers 

Cha Eun Sang becomes the object of affection for Kim Tan and Choi Young Do, heirs of two powerful conglomerates

Image: SBS 

The Heirs 

Go Mi Nam poses as her twin brother in the idol band ANJELL, leading to a love triangle with bandmates Tae Kyung and Shin Woo

You're Beautiful 

Image: SBS 

High school girl Oh Ha Ni is caught between her childhood crush, Baek Seung jo, and the charming Bong Joon

Playful Kiss 

Image: MBC 

A stuntwoman and a wealthy CEO swap bodies, adding complexity to their love triangle with their respective personalities

Secret Garden 

Image: SBS 

A famous actor's search for his lost first love leads to a love triangle between Eun Dong and her new identity

My Love Eun Dong

Image: JTBC 

Kang Mi Rae's journey to self-acceptance brings her between two men, Do Kyung Seok and Woo Young

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC 

A modern woman is transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, entangled in a love triangle with princes Wang So and Wang Wook

Scarlet Heart: Ryeo 

Image: SBS 

A detective falls for both a Korean emperor and his doppelganger from a parallel universe

The King: Eternal Monarch 

Image: SBS 

Seo Dal Mi is at the center of a love triangle involving two tech entrepreneurs, Nam Do San and Han Ji Pyeong

Start-Up

 Image: tvN 

