10 Iconic K-drama Moments We Can't Forget

How do you say (or shout) I love you to someone? Learn from  Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay Not to be Okay

Image: tvN 

When Im Ju Kyung saw Han Seojun in his bathrobe and leopard print boxers, LOL. His iconic Okey Dokey dance was unforgettable 

Image: JTBC

In Fight For My Way, Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man's aegyo moment shines, showcasing their adorable chemistry

Image:  KBS2.

Legend Of The Blue Sea delights with the phrase Dishgursthing sheet! adding humor to an iconic scene

Image:  SBS.

Captain Yoo Si Jin flipping Kang Mo Yeon’s phone in Descendants Of The Sun marks a memorable moment

Image:  KBS2.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo celebrates friendship with the iconic Swaeg! Line

Image:  MBC.

Itaewon Class features Saeroyi's head pat in awkward moments, becoming a signature move

Image:  JTBC.

Lovers In Paris empowers with Kang Tae Young’s Aja! Moment

Image:  SBS.

Welcome To Waikiki charms with the comforting words Gwaenchana, gwaenchana

Image:  JTBC

My Love From The Star captures hearts with Cheon Song Yi's endearing Sorry! 

Image:  SBS.

