10 Iconic K-drama Moments We Can't Forget
How do you say (or shout) I love you to someone? Learn from Seo Ye Ji in It's Okay Not to be Okay
Image: tvN
When Im Ju Kyung saw Han Seojun in his bathrobe and leopard print boxers, LOL. His iconic Okey Dokey dance was unforgettable
Image: JTBC
In Fight For My Way, Choi Ae Ra and Ko Dong Man's aegyo moment shines, showcasing their adorable chemistry
Image: KBS2.
Legend Of The Blue Sea delights with the phrase Dishgursthing sheet! adding humor to an iconic scene
Image: SBS.
Captain Yoo Si Jin flipping Kang Mo Yeon’s phone in Descendants Of The Sun marks a memorable moment
Image: KBS2.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo celebrates friendship with the iconic Swaeg! Line
Image: MBC.
Itaewon Class features Saeroyi's head pat in awkward moments, becoming a signature move
Image: JTBC.
Lovers In Paris empowers with Kang Tae Young’s Aja! Moment
Image: SBS.
Welcome To Waikiki charms with the comforting words Gwaenchana, gwaenchana
Image: JTBC
My Love From The Star captures hearts with Cheon Song Yi's endearing Sorry!
Image: SBS.