Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 Iconic K-dramas of all time you need to watch

A mystical romance intertwining the lives of a cursed immortal goblin and a high school girl who claims to be his bride

Image:  tvN

Goblin

A South Korean heiress’s paragliding mishap lands her in North Korea, where she meets a dashing army officer

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A satirical drama revealing the extreme measures affluent families will take to secure their children’s success

Sky Castle 

Image: JTBC

A love story between a surgeon and a special forces officer, both dedicated to their duties

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2

An alien professor and a top actress fall in love, bridging centuries and galaxies

My Love from the Star

Image:  tvN

Privileged high school students grapple with love, friendship, and family expectations

The Heirs

Image:  SBS

A heartwarming tale of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988 Seoul. 

Reply 1988 

Image:  tvN

A touching narrative about healing and emotional growth between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children’s book author

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay 

Image:  tvN

Detectives from the past and present communicate via a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases

Signal

Image:  tvN

A gripping portrayal of betrayal and revenge within a seemingly perfect marriage

The World of the Married 

Image: JTBC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here