10 Iconic K-dramas of all time you need to watch
A mystical romance intertwining the lives of a cursed immortal goblin and a high school girl who claims to be his bride
Image: tvN
Goblin
A South Korean heiress’s paragliding mishap lands her in North Korea, where she meets a dashing army officer
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A satirical drama revealing the extreme measures affluent families will take to secure their children’s success
Sky Castle
Image: JTBC
A love story between a surgeon and a special forces officer, both dedicated to their duties
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
An alien professor and a top actress fall in love, bridging centuries and galaxies
My Love from the Star
Image: tvN
Privileged high school students grapple with love, friendship, and family expectations
The Heirs
Image: SBS
A heartwarming tale of five families living in the same neighborhood in 1988 Seoul.
Reply 1988
Image: tvN
A touching narrative about healing and emotional growth between a caretaker at a psychiatric ward and a children’s book author
It’s Okay Not to Be Okay
Image: tvN
Detectives from the past and present communicate via a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve cold cases
Signal
Image: tvN
A gripping portrayal of betrayal and revenge within a seemingly perfect marriage
The World of the Married
Image: JTBC