Heading 3

Pujya Doss

may 4, 2024

Entertainment

10 Iconic K-pop songs you need in your playlist

Infectious beats and quirky dance moves define this global sensation, making it impossible to resist grooving along

Image: P Nation

1. Gangnam Style by PSY: 

Bubbly and catchy, Gee is a timeless classic with its irresistible hooks and charming melodies

Image: SM Entertainment

2. Gee by Girls' Generation: 

Uplifting and vibrant, Dynamite is an anthem of joy with its infectious rhythm and feel-good vibes

3. Dynamite by BTS:

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Adorable and addictive, TT captivates with its catchy chorus and playful charm, earning its place as a K-pop favorite

4. TT by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Iconic and energetic, Fantastic Baby is a party anthem that dominates with its powerful beats and electrifying energy

5. Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:

Image: YG Entertainment

Summery and sweet, Red Flavor delights with its refreshing melody and irresistible hooks, leaving a lasting impression

6. Red Flavor by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment


Simple yet addictive, Love Scenario charms listeners with its catchy tune and relatable lyrics, becoming a beloved sing-along favorite

7. Love Scenario by iKON:

Image: YG Entertainment

Stylish and catchy, FANCY captivates with its sleek production and memorable chorus, earning its spot among K-pop's catchiest hits

8. FANCY by TWICE:

Image: JYP Entertainment

Upbeat and infectious, Cheer Up uplifts spirits with its catchy hooks and cheerful energy, becoming an instant mood booster

9. Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Dynamic and electrifying, DNA mesmerizes with its pulsating beats and captivating choreography, solidifying BTS's status as K-pop legends

10. DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here