10 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Iconic lovers of history

The holy tale of Lord Krishna and Devi Radha is beyond the boundary of desire and expectations

Radha-Krishna

Image Source: Pixabay

Based on Arabic mythology the sorrowful saga of this ill-fated lover has the perfect blend of passion, rivalry, and an extraordinary selfless love

Laila-Majnu

Image Source: IMDB

The beautiful yet tragic story of a skilled archer Mirza and an attractive naive rural woman Sahiba is enough to make your heartache

Mirza-Sahiba

Image Source: IMDb

The classic story of a gorgeous country girl Heer and a handsome roaming musician Ranjha is the most legendary and eternal  love story of Punjab

Heer-Ranjha

Image Source: Imdb

The Persian myth of unfortunate lovers Princess Shirin and poor stonecutter Farhad transcends the limit of social status and hierarchy

Shirin-Farhad

Image Source: Pexels

The passionate tale of the star-crossed lover Mughal prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali is the subject of the blockbuster 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam 

Salim-Anarkali

Image: IMDb 
Image Source: Imdb

The turbulent love story of the Egyptian queen and the Roman commander is everlasting in the pages of history

Cleopatra-Mark Anthony

Image Source: Imdb

Quintessential romance of the Middle Ages, the Celtic legend of these lovers perfectly displays the meaning of commitment and true love 

Image Source: Pexels

Tristan-Isolde

Despite being fictional characters the tragic tale of these Shakespearean lovers comes to be the epitome of love and devotion 

Image Source: Pixabay 

Romeo-Juliet

Associated with the construction of one of the seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal, the eternal love story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz is iconic for people all around the world

Image Source: IMDb

Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal

