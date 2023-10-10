Heading 3
10 Iconic lovers of history
The holy tale of Lord Krishna and Devi Radha is beyond the boundary of desire and expectations
Radha-Krishna
Image Source: Pixabay
Based on Arabic mythology the sorrowful saga of this ill-fated lover has the perfect blend of passion, rivalry, and an extraordinary selfless love
Laila-Majnu
Image Source: IMDB
The beautiful yet tragic story of a skilled archer Mirza and an attractive naive rural woman Sahiba is enough to make your heartache
Mirza-Sahiba
Image Source: IMDb
The classic story of a gorgeous country girl Heer and a handsome roaming musician Ranjha is the most legendary and eternal love story of Punjab
Heer-Ranjha
Image Source: Imdb
The Persian myth of unfortunate lovers Princess Shirin and poor stonecutter Farhad transcends the limit of social status and hierarchy
Shirin-Farhad
Image Source: Pexels
The passionate tale of the star-crossed lover Mughal prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali is the subject of the blockbuster 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam
Salim-Anarkali
Image: IMDb
Image Source: Imdb
The turbulent love story of the Egyptian queen and the Roman commander is everlasting in the pages of history
Cleopatra-Mark Anthony
Image Source: Imdb
Quintessential romance of the Middle Ages, the Celtic legend of these lovers perfectly displays the meaning of commitment and true love
Image Source: Pexels
Tristan-Isolde
Despite being fictional characters the tragic tale of these Shakespearean lovers comes to be the epitome of love and devotion
Image Source: Pixabay
Romeo-Juliet
Associated with the construction of one of the seven wonders of the world Taj Mahal, the eternal love story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz is iconic for people all around the world
Image Source: IMDb
Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal
