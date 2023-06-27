Heading 3
Jiya Surana
JUNE 27, 2023
10 iconic monsoon songs
Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma starrer song Pehli Baarish mein is out now. The singer is Jubin Nautiyal
Pehli Baarish mein
Image: T-Series Instagram
Tip Tip song from Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. It is a remake of the original song Tip Tip Barsa Paani
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Tip Tip
The Baarish song is part of Half Girlfriend film and is perfect to make you feel the raindrops of love
Baarish
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta starrer music video Baarish Aayi hai is sung by the internet sensation Rito Raba
Baarish Aayi hai
Image: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram
Barso Re
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
The Guru film song Barso Re features Aishwarya Rai and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Uday Mazumdar
Image: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram
Baarish Ban Jaana
Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan starrer music video belongs to the singers Payal Dev and Stebin Ben
The popular dance number Cham Cham featuring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor belongs to the hit film Baaghi
Cham Cham
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Sawan Aaya Hai from Creature 3D sung by Arijit Singh is a monsoon love song featuring Bipasha Basu
Sawan Aaya Hai
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse
Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram
Sunny Leone starrer Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse song from jackpot movie is sung by Arijit Singh
Image: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer music video Baarish is dedicated to this monsoon season
Baarish
