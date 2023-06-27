Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2023

10 iconic monsoon songs

Gurmeet Choudhary and Karishma Sharma starrer song Pehli Baarish mein is out now. The singer is Jubin Nautiyal

Pehli Baarish mein 

Image: T-Series Instagram 

Tip Tip song from Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. It is a remake of the original song Tip Tip Barsa Paani 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Tip Tip

The Baarish song is part of Half Girlfriend film and is perfect to make you feel the raindrops of love 

Baarish

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta starrer music video Baarish Aayi hai is sung by the internet sensation Rito Raba

Baarish Aayi hai

 Image: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

Barso Re

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram 

The Guru film song Barso Re features Aishwarya Rai and is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Uday Mazumdar

Image: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Baarish Ban Jaana

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan starrer music video belongs to the singers Payal Dev and Stebin Ben

The popular dance number Cham Cham featuring Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor belongs to the hit film Baaghi

Cham Cham

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Sawan Aaya Hai from Creature 3D sung by Arijit Singh is a monsoon love song featuring Bipasha Basu

Sawan Aaya Hai

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse 

Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny Leone starrer Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse song from jackpot movie is sung by Arijit Singh

Image: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer music video Baarish is dedicated to this monsoon season

Baarish

