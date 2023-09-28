Heading 3

10 Iconic Performances of Ranbir Kapoor

In this Ayan Mukerji directorial debut, Ranbir delivered an astonishing performance as a naive and immature young man Siddharth 'Sid' Mehra

Wake Up Sid (2009)

Inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata amid the stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee Mr. Kapoor shines in the role of politician Samar Pratap

Raajneeti (2010)

Kapoor earned numerous recognitions for his powerful portrayal of a nuisance deaf-mute young boy in this heartwarming Anurag Basu flick

Barfi (2012)

RK proved his versatility by displaying an array of emotions as a struggling musician Janardhan Jakhar in this most celebrated Imtiaz Ali film

Rockstar (2011)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Kapoor's role as an ambitious and free-spirited young man in this coming-of-age romantic drama becomes the most beloved film of his career 

Tamasha (2015)

This Imtiaz Ali film's unique narrative and Kapoor's tremendous portrayal of a troubled young man, Ved Sahni is celebrated by cinephiles 

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Despite failing miserably at the box office RK's performance as a street fighter Johnny Balraj deserves to be acknowledged 

In this Karan Johar-directed musical drama, the award-winning actor flawlessly showcases the despair of one-sided love

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

In this underrated film, Ranbir gracefully essayed the role of detective Jaagga, who is on a quest to unveil a mystery 

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

This Rajkumar Hirani-helmed film is regarded as one of the most iconic performances by the actor. From nailing Sanjay Dutt's dialect to having an uncanny resemblance, his performance indeed worth watching

Sanju (2018)

After a hiatus of four years, Kapoor came back with a dual role as the titular character Shamshera and his son, Balli. Despite being a box office wreck, he stands out for his magnetic performance 

Shamshera (2022)

