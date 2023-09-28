Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 28, 2023
10 Iconic Performances of Ranbir Kapoor
In this Ayan Mukerji directorial debut, Ranbir delivered an astonishing performance as a naive and immature young man Siddharth 'Sid' Mehra
Wake Up Sid (2009)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata amid the stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee Mr. Kapoor shines in the role of politician Samar Pratap
Raajneeti (2010)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Kapoor earned numerous recognitions for his powerful portrayal of a nuisance deaf-mute young boy in this heartwarming Anurag Basu flick
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Barfi (2012)
RK proved his versatility by displaying an array of emotions as a struggling musician Janardhan Jakhar in this most celebrated Imtiaz Ali film
Rockstar (2011)
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Kapoor's role as an ambitious and free-spirited young man in this coming-of-age romantic drama becomes the most beloved film of his career
Tamasha (2015)
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
This Imtiaz Ali film's unique narrative and Kapoor's tremendous portrayal of a troubled young man, Ved Sahni is celebrated by cinephiles
Bombay Velvet (2015)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Despite failing miserably at the box office RK's performance as a street fighter Johnny Balraj deserves to be acknowledged
In this Karan Johar-directed musical drama, the award-winning actor flawlessly showcases the despair of one-sided love
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
In this underrated film, Ranbir gracefully essayed the role of detective Jaagga, who is on a quest to unveil a mystery
Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Image: Imtiaz Ali's Instagram
This Rajkumar Hirani-helmed film is regarded as one of the most iconic performances by the actor. From nailing Sanjay Dutt's dialect to having an uncanny resemblance, his performance indeed worth watching
Sanju (2018)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
After a hiatus of four years, Kapoor came back with a dual role as the titular character Shamshera and his son, Balli. Despite being a box office wreck, he stands out for his magnetic performance
Shamshera (2022)
Image: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.