10 iconic phrases by BTS’ Jungkook
“Hello, my name is Jeon Jungkook and I'm not interested in class president” In an episode in Run BTS, all the members had to appeal to be the class president until it was Kookie’s turn and he confidently said this.
Images: BTS’ Instagram
“My favorite animal is Brachiosaurus. Yeah.” In an interview, the members were asked to name their favorite animal, and Jungkook talked about his own.
“What did you guys love about making Dynamite and the music video?” Jungkook's adorable demeanor while reading the question added to the charm of the moment.
“Chongo Chongo Chongo” While ARMYs adore Jungkook's name, his fondness for it surpasses theirs. The Euphoria singer has playfully explored various pronunciations in interviews and live sessions, assuring fans of top-notch content from him.
“Let me show you. Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy.” During a London concert, Jungkook's international fans went wild with joy as he charmingly spoke in English.
“Night apple is poison apple, I'm okay because I am jeykeyy " While being on a live session Jungkook talked about the Korean culture and how they believed that eating apples at night is poisonous.
“I’m the bad guy, duh.” The Golden maknae who is also a fan of Billie Eilish was on a live broadcast when he said these words and proceeded to share dance to the song soon after.
"I know her face but I don't know her name, and I know movie but I don't know movie name" This is what the singer said when he was asked about his favorite actress and movie.
“Flower, flower, fla…, fla…, flower, flower, fla…, flower” During BTS' variety show Bon Voyage, the 'golden maknae' seized a moment to share a flower with the world.
“Party party yeah” Jungkook was on a live with the BTS ARMY trying out some cool filters when he said this.
