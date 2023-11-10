Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
10 iconic quotes by Bob Marley
November 10, 2023
Marley once inspired the world by saying, "Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for"
Self-worth
Image Source: Getty
The singer opines," The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively"
Image Source: Getty
Ideal human
"Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief, and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!" He once said while sharing his views on life
The long journey
Image Source: Getty
The pioneer of reggae illustrated the value of intellect by saying," Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver or gold"
Intellect
Image Source: Getty
"The good times of today, are the sad thoughts of tomorrow," the singer once said
Happiness
Image Source: Getty
The icon motivated his fans saying," Get up, stand up, Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, Don't give up the fight"
Motivation
Image Source: Getty
It incredibly touched the souls of the people when he said," When one door is closed, don’t you know, another is open"
Hope
Image Source: Getty
The Redemption song singer bashed superstitions by saying, "Prejudice is a chain, it can hold you. If you prejudice, you can’t move, you keep prejudice for years. Never get nowhere with that"
The ultimate roadblock
Image Source: Getty
Power of Music
Image Source: Getty
"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain," Bob said while explaining the power of music
The legend shows his self-confidence by saying," God sent me on earth. He send me to do something, and nobody can stop me. If God want to stop me, then I stop. Man never can"
Confidence
Image Source: Getty
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.