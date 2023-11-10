Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

10 iconic quotes by Bob Marley

November 10, 2023

Marley once inspired the world by saying,  "Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for"

Self-worth 

 Image Source: Getty

The singer opines," The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively"

 Image Source: Getty

Ideal human 

"Life is one big road with lots of signs. So when you riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief, and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts, put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!" He once said while sharing his views on life

The long journey 

 Image Source: Getty

The pioneer of reggae illustrated the value of intellect by saying," Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver or gold"

Intellect 

 Image Source: Getty

"The good times of today, are the sad thoughts of tomorrow," the singer once said 

Happiness 

 Image Source: Getty

The icon motivated his fans saying," Get up, stand up, Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, Don't give up the fight"

Motivation 

 Image Source: Getty

It incredibly touched the souls of the people when he said," When one door is closed, don’t you know, another is open"

Hope

 Image Source: Getty

The Redemption song singer bashed superstitions by saying, "Prejudice is a chain, it can hold you. If you prejudice, you can’t move, you keep prejudice for years. Never get nowhere with that" 

The ultimate roadblock 

 Image Source: Getty

Power of Music 

 Image Source: Getty

"One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain," Bob said while explaining the power of music 

The legend shows his self-confidence by saying," God sent me on earth. He send me to do something, and nobody can stop me. If God want to stop me, then I stop. Man never can" 

Confidence 

 Image Source: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here