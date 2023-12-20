Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 20, 2023
10 iconic quotes by Elvis Presley
"Values are like fingerprints. Nobody's are the same, but you leave 'em all over everything you do”
Meaning of value
"It's not how much you have that makes people look up to you, it's who you are.”
Self-identity
The Burning Love singer once said, "A live concert to me is exciting because of all the electricity that is generated in the crowd and on stage. It's my favorite part of the business, live concerts.”
True performer
The Jailhouse Rock sensation once stated, "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.”
Value of truth
"People think you’re crazy if you talk about things they don’t understand,” Presley said while motivating his fans to be confident
Confidence
The Hound Dog rockstar once said, "Rhythm is something you either have or don't have, but when you have it, you have it all over.”
Real rhythm
Elvis once iconically said, "Do something worth remembering”
Being iconic
Presley talked about the value of humbleness saying, "If you let your head get too big, it'll break your neck”
Be grounded
The God’s plan
"Whatever I will become will be what God has chosen for me”
The King of Rock n Roll once shared, "Don’t criticize what you don’t understand, son. You never walked in that man’s shoes”
Self-respect
