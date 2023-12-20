Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 20, 2023

10 iconic quotes by Elvis Presley

"Values are like fingerprints. Nobody's are the same, but you leave 'em all over everything you do”

Meaning of value 

"It's not how much you have that makes people look up to you, it's who you are.” 

Self-identity 

The Burning Love singer once said, "A live concert to me is exciting because of all the electricity that is generated in the crowd and on stage. It's my favorite part of the business, live concerts.”

True performer 

The Jailhouse Rock sensation once stated, "Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain't going away.”

Value of truth

"People think you’re crazy if you talk about things they don’t understand,” Presley said while motivating his fans to be confident

Confidence 

The Hound Dog rockstar once said, "Rhythm is something you either have or don't have, but when you have it, you have it all over.”

Real rhythm 

Elvis once iconically said, "Do something worth remembering”

Being iconic 

Presley talked about the value of humbleness saying, "If you let your head get too big, it'll break your neck”

Be grounded 

The God’s plan

"Whatever I will become will be what God has chosen for me”

The King of Rock n Roll once shared, "Don’t criticize what you don’t understand, son. You never walked in that man’s shoes”

Self-respect 

