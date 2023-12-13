Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 13, 2023

The People's Princess won the hearts of millions by saying, “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”

A great Humanitarian 

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you," Lady Di said about kindness

Kindness

The princess remarked once in an interview, "I don't go by the rule book... I lead from the heart, not the head"

Individuality 

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's," Diana quoted once about motherhood

Motherhood 

The late icon one time said of true love, "If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love"

True love

The Princess said once, "Family is the most important thing in the world."

Importance of Family 

"When you are happy you can forgive a great deal, "Diana said once

Happiness 

Follow heart 

The beloved Princess motivated the world by saying, "Only do what your heart tells you"

Lady Diana iconically said, "I'd like to be a queen in people's hearts but I don't see myself being queen of this country"

Queen of People's Heart 

Diana made the world love her even more by saying, "I want to do, not just to be."

Real Identity 

