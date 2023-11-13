Heading 3

 10 iconic quotes by Selena Gomez

Selena simply make the heart warm by saying," If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken"

Healing 

Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

The Only Murders in The Building alum addresses the true meaning success quoting, "Success is nothing if you don't have the right people to share it with; you're just gonna end up lonely"

Value loved ones

"I realize everybody wants what they don't have. But at the end of the day, what you have inside is much more beautiful than what's on the outside!" Selena beautifully said this line about self-worth 

Self-worth 

Ms. Gomez alerted her fans by saying, "I believe in second chances, but I don’t believe in third or fourth chances" 

Be Alert 

"We only have one life, and it is very precious, and there’s a lot we can do, and there’s a lot we should do" said the singer once

Happiness 

The "Single Soon" singer inspirired her fans saying, “If you are able to look yourself in the mirror every day with the decisions that you make, that’s where power starts.” 

Self-confidence 

Selena once said, “All the people who knock me down, only inspire me to do better.” 

Moving on 

Gomez motivated her fans about self love saying, "Always be yourself, there’s no one better!"

Self love 

"It’s all about baby steps and trying to figure out how to slowly, elegantly become an adult," the Grammy nominee once said 

Journey to Adulthood 

The singer once said about women empowerment," There’s nothing wrong with a woman being comfortable, confident"

Women empowerment 

