Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 13, 2023
10 iconic quotes by Selena Gomez
Selena simply make the heart warm by saying," If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken"
Healing
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The Only Murders in The Building alum addresses the true meaning success quoting, "Success is nothing if you don't have the right people to share it with; you're just gonna end up lonely"
Value loved ones
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"I realize everybody wants what they don't have. But at the end of the day, what you have inside is much more beautiful than what's on the outside!" Selena beautifully said this line about self-worth
Self-worth
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
Ms. Gomez alerted her fans by saying, "I believe in second chances, but I don’t believe in third or fourth chances"
Be Alert
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"We only have one life, and it is very precious, and there’s a lot we can do, and there’s a lot we should do" said the singer once
Happiness
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The "Single Soon" singer inspirired her fans saying, “If you are able to look yourself in the mirror every day with the decisions that you make, that’s where power starts.”
Self-confidence
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
Selena once said, “All the people who knock me down, only inspire me to do better.”
Moving on
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
Gomez motivated her fans about self love saying, "Always be yourself, there’s no one better!"
Self love
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
"It’s all about baby steps and trying to figure out how to slowly, elegantly become an adult," the Grammy nominee once said
Journey to Adulthood
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
The singer once said about women empowerment," There’s nothing wrong with a woman being comfortable, confident"
Women empowerment
Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram
