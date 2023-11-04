Heading 3
NOVEMBER 04, 2023
10 iconic quotes from F.R.I.E.N.D.S
The most remembered quote from the show's pilot Monica said this to Rachel while encouraging her to live on her own
"Welcome to the real world. It's suck. You're gonna love it"
Chandler's whole character is incredibly described in this single quotation
"Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable"
This adorable line of Phoebe perfectly suits to justify that Ross and Rachel are meant for each other
"See? He’s her lobster"
Joey's immaculate love for food can be simply depicted in this line
"Joey doesn’t share food!"
This iconic Ross Geller excerpt is said multiple times by the character to justify his sleeping with another woman while being in a relationship with Rachel
"We were on a break!"
No one imitates Chalder better than his bestie Joey who said this line during a sweet fallout with him
"Could I be wearing any more clothes?"
Things got quite complicated when Rachel, Phoebe, and Joey found out about Monica and Chandler's secret romance
"They don’t know that we know they know we know"
Ross re-pronounced this phrase multiple times while shifting his couch with the help of his friends Chandler and Rachel
“Pivot!”
Said by the master of flirt Joey, if you're a friend true Friends fan then this signature catchphrase mustn't be unfamiliar to you
"How you doin'?"
Ross and Rachel finally reach a happy ending after she gets off the plane in the climax episode of the sitcom
"I got off the plane"
