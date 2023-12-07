Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 07, 2023
10 iconic quotes from Game of Thrones
"Winter is coming."- Eddard Stark
#1
Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram
"Fear cuts deeper than swords."- Arya Stark
Image Source: IMDb
#2
"A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone."- Tyrion Lannister
#3
Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram
"I’m not going to stop the wheel. I’m going to break the wheel."- Daenerys Targaryen
#4
Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram
"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."- Cersei Lannister
#5
Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram
"The things I do for love."- Jaime Lannister
#6
Image Source: IMDb
"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder." - Petyr '-Littlefinger' Baelish
#7
Image Source: IMDb
"You know nothing, Jon Snow." - Ygritte
#8
Image Source: IMDb
#9
Image Source: IMDb
"Power resides where men believe it resides.”- Varys
"The lone wolf dies but the pack survives."- Sansa Stark
#10
Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.