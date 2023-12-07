Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

 December 07, 2023

10 iconic quotes from Game of Thrones

"Winter is coming."- Eddard Stark

#1

Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram

"Fear cuts deeper than swords."- Arya Stark

Image Source: IMDb 

#2

"A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone."- Tyrion Lannister

#3

Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram

"I’m not going to stop the wheel. I’m going to break the wheel."- Daenerys Targaryen

#4

Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram

"When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die."- Cersei Lannister

#5

Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram

"The things I do for love."- Jaime Lannister

#6

Image Source: IMDb 

"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder." - Petyr '-Littlefinger' Baelish

#7

Image Source: IMDb 

"You know nothing, Jon Snow." - Ygritte

#8

Image Source: IMDb 

#9

Image Source: IMDb 

"Power resides where men believe it resides.”- Varys

"The lone wolf dies but the pack survives."- Sansa Stark

#10

Image Source: Game of Thrones’s Instagram

