Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

 December 06, 2023

10 iconic quotes of Justin Bieber   

The singer once said, "I'm looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. My message is you can do anything if you just put your mind to it"

Positivity 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Justin once said about friendship, "Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day"

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Friendship

"You don't need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn't make you a taco," Bieber said once

True identity 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

The Yummy singer said one time, "It's not me trying to act or pose in a certain way. It's a lifestyle - like a suaveness or a swag, per se"

Swag 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

The Grammy-winner earlier motivated his fans about the determination by saying, “I'm telling you, people. Everyday we wake up is another blessing. Follow your dreams and don't let anyone stop you. Never say never”

Determination

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

"Two people can look at the same thing and see it differently," the Baby singer said once

Perspective 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Justin iconically quoted, "There's gonna be times when people tell you that you can't live your dreams, this is what I tell them, Never Say Never"

Never Say Never

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

“I'm not a fighter by nature, but, if I believe in something, I stand up for it," Bieber said once 

Self-confidence 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

Accept flaws

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

The singer ironically said earlier, "You can't fly unless you let yourself fall"

Bieber once inspired his fans to chase their dreams by saying, "If you don’t dream big, there’s no use of dreaming. If you don’t have faith, there’s nothing worth believing"

Dream big 

Image Source: Justin Bieber's Instagram

