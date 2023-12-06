10 iconic quotes of Justin Bieber   

The singer once said, "I'm looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. My message is you can do anything if you just put your mind to it"
Positivity
Justin once said about friendship, "Friends are the best to turn to when you're having a rough day"
Friendship
"You don't need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn't make you a taco," Bieber said once
True identity
The Yummy singer said one time, "It's not me trying to act or pose in a certain way. It's a lifestyle - like a suaveness or a swag, per se"
Swag
The Grammy-winner earlier motivated his fans about the determination by saying, “I'm telling you, people. Everyday we wake up is another blessing. Follow your dreams and don't let anyone stop you. Never say never”
Determination
"Two people can look at the same thing and see it differently," the Baby singer said once
Perspective
Justin iconically quoted, "There's gonna be times when people tell you that you can't live your dreams, this is what I tell them, Never Say Never"
Never Say Never
“I'm not a fighter by nature, but, if I believe in something, I stand up for it," Bieber said once
Self-confidence
Accept flaws
The singer ironically said earlier, "You can't fly unless you let yourself fall"
Bieber once inspired his fans to chase their dreams by saying, "If you don’t dream big, there’s no use of dreaming. If you don’t have faith, there’s nothing worth believing"