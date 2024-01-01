Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
january 1, 2024
10 iconic quotes of Michael Jackson
“I'm never pleased with anything, I'm a perfectionist, it's part of who I am,” the pop sensation once said
Perfectionism
Image source: IMDb
“If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and make a change”Michael inspired the world by saying
Make Change
Image source: IMDb
The King of Pop famously said, “As a wise man once said, ‘If not us, then who; if not now, then when?’”
Image source: IMDb
Self-growth
Jackson said once, “Be humble, believe in yourself, and have the love of the world in your heart”
Humanity
Image source: IMDb
The icon proved his self-confidence by saying, “Beat me, hate me, you can never break me.”
Self-confidence
Image source: IMDb
The legend motivated the world with positivity by saying, “Heal the world! Stop the hate. Lend a helping hand to those in need”
Positivity
Image source: IMDb
“Everyday create your history, every path you take you’re leaving your legacy,” Michael famously quotted
Leaving legacy
Image source: IMDb
“No matter what you do, give it everything you have. Be the best, not the second best,” the singer said
Be the best
Image source: IMDb
Value of truth
Image source: IMDb
Michael once said about the value of truth, “Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons”
“Always believe in yourself. No matter who’s around you being negative or thrusting negative energy at you, totally block it off. Because whatever you believe, you become,”The Grammy winner once said
Self-assurance
Image source: IMDb
