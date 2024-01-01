Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

january 1, 2024

10 iconic quotes of Michael Jackson

“I'm never pleased with anything, I'm a perfectionist, it's part of who I am,” the pop sensation once said

Perfectionism

Image source: IMDb

“If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and make a change”Michael inspired the world by saying

Make Change

Image source: IMDb

The King of Pop famously said, “As a wise man once said, ‘If not us, then who; if not now, then when?’”

Image source: IMDb

Self-growth

Jackson said once, “Be humble, believe in yourself, and have the love of the world in your heart”

Humanity

Image source: IMDb

The icon proved his self-confidence by saying, “Beat me, hate me, you can never break me.”

Self-confidence

Image source: IMDb

The legend motivated the world with positivity by saying, “Heal the world! Stop the hate. Lend a helping hand to those in need”

Positivity

Image source: IMDb

“Everyday create your history, every path you take you’re leaving your legacy,” Michael famously quotted

Leaving legacy

Image source: IMDb

“No matter what you do, give it everything you have. Be the best, not the second best,” the singer said

Be the best

Image source: IMDb

Value of truth 

Image source: IMDb

Michael once said about the value of truth, “Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons”

“Always believe in yourself. No matter who’s around you being negative or thrusting negative energy at you, totally block it off. Because whatever you believe, you become,”The Grammy winner once said

Self-assurance

Image source: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here