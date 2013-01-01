10 iconic retro looks from recent K-dramas
In this slice-of-life drama, Lee Hye Ri slays in her sleek bob-cut hair as Sung Deok Sun, creating an iconic 80’s look
Image: tvN
Lee Hye Ri in Reply 1988 (2015)
In this fantasy drama, which travels through many eras, IU’s Man Wol styles all the 1900s ensembles with utmost perfection, from 1930s peplum suits to 1960s balloon sleeves
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna (2019)
In this tragic tale of 80’s turbulent Korea, Go Min Si exudes dainty style as Kim Myung Hee, with vintage wardrobe choices like long-sleeve shirts, retro blouses, and midi skirts
Image: KBS2
Go Min Si in Youth Of May (2021)
Of course, we can’t forget Kim Myung Hee’s friend Lee So Ryeon, portrayed by Geum Se Rok, who not only was a rebel in the streets but also with her bold outfits like vintage trousers and shirts
Geum Se Rok in Youth Of May (2021)
Image: KBS2
Jisoo not only amazed fans with her acting as Eun Yeong Ro but also with soft and feminine outfit choices like basic colors, long-sleeve blouses, and midi skirts to represent the era of 80s
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in Snowdrop (2021)
Image: JTBC
Despite being a villain, Kim Hye Yoon’s Bun Ok stole the spotlight by styling a polka-dotted outfit, combined with 80’s elements like curly bangs and hair topped off with vibrant red baret
Kim Hye Yoon in Snowdrop (2021)
Image: JTBC
In one episode of this drama, Kim Tae-Ri's character Hee Do slayed in uber-retro vibe with dark lipsticks, printed scrunchie, and 90s outfit which she raided from her mom’s closet
Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022)
Image: tvN
Set in late 1920s, Shin Hye Sun’s Sim Deok radiates ultimate retro vibe with high neck blouses, balloon sleeves, pearl accessories, and finger waves hairstyle
Shin Hye Sun in The Hymn of Death (2018)
Image: SBS
In this drama, set in the Seoul’s grim era of 1945, Han So Hee captivates with a refined blue attire combined with lace gloves and a mesh hat, that scream retro
Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature(2023)
Image: Netflix
In this Reply series drama, Go Ara’s Na Jun, a country kid studying in Seoul slays the iconic 90’s shaggy bob cut and wavy bangs look
Go Ara in Reply 1994 (2013)
Image: tvN