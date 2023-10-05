Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
05 OCTOBER, 2023
10 iconic roles of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
In this tragic romantic tale, Ash makes the audience feel head over heal through her graceful portrayal of Parvati aka Paro
Devdas- Parvati
The Diva perfectly showcases the conflict between love and duty through a stellar performance in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- Nandini
In this Subhash Ghai directorial Aishwarya exhibited her aura as a young naive aspiring singer who fell in love with a rich businessman
Taal-Mansi
Rai dominated the big screen in the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s chief consort Jodhaa Bai. From nailing the expressions to her ravishing looks no one can be an ideal fit for this character
Jodha Akbar- Jodhaa Bai
Mrs. Bachchan won the hearts of millions with her on-screen chemistry with husband Abhishek Bachchan
Guru-Sujata
In this underrated masterpiece, Rai proves her range as an actress in the role of an estranged housewife who encounters her former lover after years
Raincoat-Neerja
Despite being a box office wreck, she remarkably essayed the role of medical caretaker
Guzaarish-Sofia
Amid a talented male ensemble, Ash didn't fail to show her magic as mischievous, bold, and flirtatious Sunehri in this breakthrough film
Dhoom 2-Sunehri
Stepping aside from her glamorous avatar, the former Miss World gave a stellar performance as a young widow Binodini in this Rituparno Ghosh-directed Bengali film
Chokher Bali- Binodini
Released in 2010, Aishwarya astonishingly demonstrated the role of a policeman's wife who falls in love with a bandit
Raavanan-Ragini
