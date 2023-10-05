Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

05 OCTOBER, 2023

10 iconic roles of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In this tragic romantic tale, Ash makes the audience feel head over heal through her graceful portrayal of Parvati aka Paro

Devdas- Parvati 

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

The Diva perfectly showcases the conflict between love and duty through a stellar performance in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed film

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- Nandini

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

In this Subhash Ghai directorial Aishwarya exhibited her aura as a young naive aspiring singer who fell in love with a rich businessman 

Taal-Mansi

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Rai dominated the big screen in the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s chief consort Jodhaa Bai. From nailing the expressions to her ravishing looks no one can be an ideal fit for this character 

Jodha Akbar- Jodhaa Bai

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Mrs. Bachchan won the hearts of millions with her on-screen chemistry with husband Abhishek Bachchan

Guru-Sujata

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

In this underrated masterpiece, Rai proves her range as an actress in the role of an estranged housewife who encounters her former lover after years

Raincoat-Neerja

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Despite being a box office wreck, she remarkably essayed the role of medical caretaker

Guzaarish-Sofia

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Amid a talented male ensemble, Ash didn't fail to show her magic as mischievous, bold, and flirtatious Sunehri in this breakthrough film

Dhoom 2-Sunehri

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Stepping aside from her glamorous avatar, the former Miss World gave a stellar performance as a young widow Binodini in this Rituparno Ghosh-directed Bengali film

Chokher Bali- Binodini

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

Released in 2010, Aishwarya astonishingly demonstrated the role of a policeman's wife who falls in love with a bandit 

Raavanan-Ragini

Image: Ashwariya Rai Bacchan's Instagram 

