Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
11 OCTOBER, 2023
10 iconic roles of Akshay Kumar
The iconic trio of Shyam-Raju and Baburao doesn't need an introduction. In this popular franchise we can't think of anyone other than Kumar who thrives in the role of quirky yet warm-hearted Raju
Raju- Hera Pheri
Image Source: IMDB
This psychological comedy is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Mr.Kumar shows a blend of emotions as a psychiatrist who comes to help out his friend
Dr. Aditya Srivastav-
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Image Source: IMDB
In this Reema Kagti helmed sports drama, Akki perfectly nailed the Bengali accent for his portrayal of hockey coach Tapan Das who won India its first gold medal after independence
Tapan Das-Gold
Image Source: IMDB
Regarded as the breakthrough film of the actor's career, Akkians must not miss this action-thriller
Raj Malhotra-Khiladi
Image Source: IMDB
Despite being a Tamil remake, Kumar stands out in his role as an Indian army officer who pledged to find the terrorist leader of a sleeper cell network
Viraat Bakshi-Holiday
Image Source: IMDB
Based on true events, Kumar's terrific performance as an Indian businessman who risked his life to save his countrymen is well-received both critically and commercially
Ranjit Katyal-Airlift
Image Source: IMDB
Although the concept of patriotism isn't new to Khiladi Kumar, his portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh who fearlessly fought with Afghan invaders hits differently
Havildar Ishar Singh-Kesari
Image Source: IMDB
Centers around the intense concept of infidelity, Akshay earned his first national award for his extraordinary performance as a Navy officer
Image Source: IMDB
Rustom Pavri-Rustom
The actor perfectly shines in the role of a lawyer who fights against some powerful people to bring justice to a victim of a false encounter
Image Source: IMDB
Jagdish Mishra-Jolly LLB 2
In this powerpack action-thriller, Kumar powerfully portrayed the role of an IB agent who strives to eradicate the terrorists and their conspiracies
Image Source: IMDB
Ajay Singh Rajput-Baby
