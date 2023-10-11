Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

11 OCTOBER, 2023

10 iconic roles of Akshay Kumar

The iconic trio of Shyam-Raju and Baburao doesn't need an introduction. In this popular franchise we can't think of anyone other than Kumar who thrives in the role of quirky yet warm-hearted Raju

Raju- Hera Pheri

This psychological comedy is an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Mr.Kumar shows a blend of emotions as a psychiatrist who comes to help out his friend 

Dr. Aditya Srivastav-
Bhool Bhulaiyaa

In this Reema Kagti helmed sports drama, Akki perfectly nailed the Bengali accent for his portrayal of hockey coach Tapan Das who won India its first gold medal after independence 

Tapan Das-Gold

Regarded as the breakthrough film of the actor's career, Akkians must not miss this action-thriller

Raj Malhotra-Khiladi

Despite being a Tamil remake, Kumar stands out in his role as an Indian army officer who pledged to find the terrorist leader of a sleeper cell network

Viraat Bakshi-Holiday

Based on true events, Kumar's terrific performance as an Indian businessman who risked his life to save his countrymen is well-received both critically and commercially

Ranjit Katyal-Airlift

Although the concept of patriotism isn't new to Khiladi Kumar, his portrayal of  Havildar Ishar Singh who fearlessly fought with Afghan invaders hits differently 

Havildar Ishar Singh-Kesari

Centers around the intense concept of infidelity, Akshay earned his first national award for his extraordinary performance as a Navy officer

Rustom Pavri-Rustom

The actor perfectly shines in the role of a lawyer who fights against some powerful people to bring justice to a victim of a false encounter

Jagdish Mishra-Jolly LLB 2

In this powerpack action-thriller, Kumar powerfully portrayed the role of an IB agent who strives to eradicate the terrorists and their conspiracies

Ajay Singh Rajput-Baby

