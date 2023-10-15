Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

15 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Iconic roles of Cillian Murphy

The award-winning actor gave a powerful performance as a paranormal activist in this Rodrigo Cortés-helmed psychological thriller 

Tom Buckley – Red Lights (2012)

Image: Imdb

Murphy's remarkable performance as the enigmatic psychiatrist is a treat to watch. He undoubtedly didn't disappoint with his graceful execution of the antagonist 

Dr. Jonathan Crane- Batman Begins (2005)

Image: Imdb

Known to be one of the pivotal roles of the actor's career, he shines in this film for his fearless and tremendous portrayal of a transgender 

Patrick 'Kitten' Braden- Breakfast on Pluto (2005)

Image: Imdb

The actor's magnetic performance as Tommy Shelby the veteran leader of the Peaky Blinders criminal organization in this crime-thriller won the hearts of millions 

Tommy Shelby- Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

Image: Imdb

Regarded as the breakthrough role of his career, this film centers around the true story of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. From emotions to body language, Murphy proved his range as an actor in this Nolan directorial 

Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer- Oppenheimer (2023)

Image: Imdb

In this Christopher Nolan classic science fiction, the actor astonishingly portrayed the role of Robert Fischer, an heir of a multi-millionaire whose mind gets invaded by the extractor 

Robert Michael Fischer- Inception (2010)

Image: Imdb

Cillian incredibly proved his versatility in the character of Jim, who wakes up from a coma after twenty-eight days to witness a horrific zombie apocalypse 

Jim-28 Days Later (2002)

Image: Imdb

Adapted from Nathaniel Philbrick's novel of the same name, despite being a supporting character, Mr.Murphy's performance is breathtaking in this classic survival drama

Matthew Joy – In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

Image: Imdb

Marked as his first foray into the world of science fiction, the talented actor mesmerized the audience by flawlessly showcasing an array of emotions 

Robert Capa - Sunshine (2007)

Image: Imdb

Based on the time of the Irish War of Independence, Murphy gracefully essayed the role of Damien O'Donovan, an Irish doctor who planned to settle in London but was eventually forced to fight for his country’s independence

Damien O'Donovan – The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

Image: Imdb

