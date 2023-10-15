Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
15 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Iconic roles of Cillian Murphy
The award-winning actor gave a powerful performance as a paranormal activist in this Rodrigo Cortés-helmed psychological thriller
Tom Buckley – Red Lights (2012)
Murphy's remarkable performance as the enigmatic psychiatrist is a treat to watch. He undoubtedly didn't disappoint with his graceful execution of the antagonist
Dr. Jonathan Crane- Batman Begins (2005)
Known to be one of the pivotal roles of the actor's career, he shines in this film for his fearless and tremendous portrayal of a transgender
Patrick 'Kitten' Braden- Breakfast on Pluto (2005)
The actor's magnetic performance as Tommy Shelby the veteran leader of the Peaky Blinders criminal organization in this crime-thriller won the hearts of millions
Tommy Shelby- Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)
Regarded as the breakthrough role of his career, this film centers around the true story of Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb. From emotions to body language, Murphy proved his range as an actor in this Nolan directorial
Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer- Oppenheimer (2023)
In this Christopher Nolan classic science fiction, the actor astonishingly portrayed the role of Robert Fischer, an heir of a multi-millionaire whose mind gets invaded by the extractor
Robert Michael Fischer- Inception (2010)
Cillian incredibly proved his versatility in the character of Jim, who wakes up from a coma after twenty-eight days to witness a horrific zombie apocalypse
Jim-28 Days Later (2002)
Adapted from Nathaniel Philbrick's novel of the same name, despite being a supporting character, Mr.Murphy's performance is breathtaking in this classic survival drama
Matthew Joy – In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)
Marked as his first foray into the world of science fiction, the talented actor mesmerized the audience by flawlessly showcasing an array of emotions
Robert Capa - Sunshine (2007)
Based on the time of the Irish War of Independence, Murphy gracefully essayed the role of Damien O'Donovan, an Irish doctor who planned to settle in London but was eventually forced to fight for his country’s independence
Damien O'Donovan – The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)
