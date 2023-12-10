Heading 3
December 10, 2023
10 iconic roles of Deepika Padukone
Padukone simply got into the skin of her character in this film which revolves around the life of an old man and his beautiful daughter
Piku Banerjee- Piku (2015)
Image: Imdb
Starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, the actress exceptionally takes on the dual in her debut film based on reincarnation
Image: Imdb
Shanti Priya/Sandhya-Om Shanti Om (2007)
Considered the pivotal role of the actress' career along with countless fashion moments her character as a spoiled yet lovable Veronica can't be overlooked
Veronica-Cocktail (2012)
Image: Imdb
Deepika's portrayal of sweet and studious Naina made this beautiful film even more special
Naina Talwar-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image: Imdb
Noted as her first paring with now-husband Ranveer Singh, the actress was showered with praises and recognition for her immaculate performance in this Shakespearian adaptation
Leela-Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
Image: Imdb
Deepika's portrayal of Maratha warriors Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani will make you mesmerized
Mastani-Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Image: Imdb
The actress will definitely make your jaw drop with her simple yet strong performance in this Imtiaz Ali-helmed film
Tara-Tamasha (2015)
Image: Imdb
Regarded as one of the most iconic roles of Padukone's career, the actress gracefully brought royalty on screen with the powerful performance as Rajasthani queen Padmavati
Rani Padmavati-Padmavat (2018)
Image: Imdb
Alisha-Gehraiyaan (2022)
Image: Imdb
Deepika overshadowed the entire ensemble cast by incredibly illustrating an array of emotions in her role of a turbulent young woman, however, the film got a mixed response
Despite having a small screen timing, the actress spread her magic in the role of Captain Vikram Rathore's wife Aishwarya Rathore in this recent blockbuster
Aishwarya Rathore-Jawan (2023)
Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
