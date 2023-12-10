Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 10, 2023

10 iconic roles of Deepika Padukone

Padukone simply got into the skin of her character in this film which revolves around the life of an old man and his beautiful daughter 

Piku Banerjee- Piku (2015)

Image: Imdb

Starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, the actress exceptionally takes on the dual in her debut film based on reincarnation 

Image: Imdb

Shanti Priya/Sandhya-Om Shanti Om (2007)

Considered the pivotal role of the actress' career along with countless fashion moments her character as a spoiled yet lovable Veronica can't be overlooked 

Veronica-Cocktail (2012)

Image: Imdb

Deepika's portrayal of sweet and studious Naina made this beautiful film even more special 

Naina Talwar-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Image: Imdb

Noted as her first paring with now-husband Ranveer Singh, the actress was showered with praises and recognition for her immaculate performance in this Shakespearian adaptation 

Leela-Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Image: Imdb

Deepika's portrayal of Maratha warriors Peshwa Bajirao's second wife Mastani will make you mesmerized 

Mastani-Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Image: Imdb

The actress will definitely make your jaw drop with her simple yet strong performance in this Imtiaz Ali-helmed film

Tara-Tamasha (2015)

Image: Imdb

Regarded as one of the most iconic roles of Padukone's career, the actress gracefully brought royalty on screen with the powerful performance as Rajasthani queen Padmavati 

Rani Padmavati-Padmavat (2018)

Image: Imdb

Alisha-Gehraiyaan (2022)

Image: Imdb

Deepika overshadowed the entire ensemble cast by incredibly illustrating an array of emotions in her role of a turbulent young woman, however, the film got a mixed response 

Despite having a small screen timing, the actress spread her magic in the role of Captain Vikram Rathore's wife Aishwarya Rathore in this recent blockbuster 

Aishwarya Rathore-Jawan (2023)

Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here