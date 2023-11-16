Heading 3
November 16, 2023
10 iconic songs of Kareena Kapoor
Among many other iconic tracks of Kareena Kapoor Khan's discography, Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a separate fan base
Bole Chudiyan
The Bollywood diva created a sensation with Chammak Challo and her terrific dance moves in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One
Chammak Challo
Kareena Kapoor's peppy dance number from Good Newwz adds a fresh vibe every time you play it
Chandigarh Mein
The actress win over all the love with her Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding
Tareefan
Kareena Kapoor Khan romances with Aamir Khan in a romantic dream sequence song of 3 Idiots. It was an instant chartbuster
Zoobi Doobi
The actress shared a romantic chemistry with Salman Khan in a Bodyguard love track, Teri Meri. It was an overnight sensation
Teri Meri
Kareena Kapoor's soulful rendition of Vishal Bharadwaj's O Saathi Re from Omkara has resonated with millions of music lovers
O Saathi Re
Jab We Met has a very rich music album. Kareena Kapoor's Ye Ishq Haye song was iconic with its groovy composition
Ye Ishq Haye
Mera Naam Mary
Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the temperature with her sensuous dance moves as Mary in an item song, Mera Naam Mary of Brothers
Kareena Kapoor exudes sexiness in Dabangg 2's item song, Fevicol Se. It was a sensational chartbuster
Fevicol Se
