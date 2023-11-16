Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 16, 2023

10 iconic songs of Kareena Kapoor

Among many other iconic tracks of Kareena Kapoor Khan's discography, Bole Chudiyaan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham holds a separate fan base

Bole Chudiyan 

Image: Imdb

The Bollywood diva created a sensation with Chammak Challo and her terrific dance moves in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Ra.One

Image: Imdb

Chammak Challo

Kareena Kapoor's peppy dance number from Good Newwz adds a fresh vibe every time you play it

Chandigarh Mein

Image: Imdb

The actress win over all the love with her Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding

Tareefan

Image: Imdb

Kareena Kapoor Khan romances with Aamir Khan in a romantic dream sequence song of 3 Idiots. It was an instant chartbuster 

Zoobi  Doobi

Image: Imdb

The actress shared a romantic chemistry with Salman Khan in a Bodyguard love track, Teri Meri. It was an overnight sensation

Teri Meri

Image: Imdb

Kareena Kapoor's soulful rendition of Vishal Bharadwaj's O Saathi Re from Omkara has resonated with millions of music lovers

 O Saathi Re

Image: Imdb

Jab We Met has a very rich music album. Kareena Kapoor's Ye Ishq Haye song was iconic with its groovy composition 

 Ye Ishq Haye

Image: Imdb

Mera Naam Mary

Image: Imdb

Kareena Kapoor Khan raises the temperature with her sensuous dance moves as Mary in an item song, Mera Naam Mary of Brothers

Kareena Kapoor exudes sexiness in Dabangg 2's item song, Fevicol Se. It was a sensational chartbuster

Fevicol Se 

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here