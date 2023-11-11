Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

November 11, 2023

10 iconic songs of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif exudes her sexiness in Tees Maar Khan's item song, Sheila Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawani

Images: IMDB

The Bollywood diva created a sensation with Kala Chashma and her terrific dance moves

Images: IMDB

Kala Chashma

Katrina Kaif is often called Chikni Chameli of Bollywood because of her unbeatable dancing moves in Agneepath's item number

Chikni Chameli

Images: IMDB

This empowering track celebrates self-confidence and self-worth

 Zara Zara Touch Me

Images: IMDB

Years ago, Katrina Kaif beautifully grooved over the tunes of Kehndi Po, a party track from Partner

 Kehndi Po

Images: IMDB

Among many chartbuster romantic tracks, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's Teri Ore song from Singh Is Kingg attained a separate fan base

Teri Ore

Images: IMDB

Katrina Kaif made a kickass entry as a rockstar and a free-spirited girl in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. She was introduced with Dhunki, which became an iconic song after its release

Dhunki

Images: IMDB

Katrina amazed us with her energetic dance and aerial performance in Kamli of Dhoom 3. She was the talk of the town ever since the song dropped out

 Kamli

Images: IMDB

Swag Se Swagat

Images: IMDB

Swag Se Swagat was an instant chartbuster. The crazy chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif won over the audience with their charm and swaggy dance moves

Katrina Kaif raises the temperature with her hot dance moves in Husn Parcham and made her fans go crazy

Husn Parcham

Images: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here