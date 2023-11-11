Heading 3
November 11, 2023
10 iconic songs of Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif exudes her sexiness in Tees Maar Khan's item song, Sheila Ki Jawani
Sheila Ki Jawani
Images: IMDB
The Bollywood diva created a sensation with Kala Chashma and her terrific dance moves
Images: IMDB
Kala Chashma
Katrina Kaif is often called Chikni Chameli of Bollywood because of her unbeatable dancing moves in Agneepath's item number
Chikni Chameli
Images: IMDB
This empowering track celebrates self-confidence and self-worth
Zara Zara Touch Me
Images: IMDB
Years ago, Katrina Kaif beautifully grooved over the tunes of Kehndi Po, a party track from Partner
Kehndi Po
Images: IMDB
Among many chartbuster romantic tracks, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's Teri Ore song from Singh Is Kingg attained a separate fan base
Teri Ore
Images: IMDB
Katrina Kaif made a kickass entry as a rockstar and a free-spirited girl in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. She was introduced with Dhunki, which became an iconic song after its release
Dhunki
Images: IMDB
Katrina amazed us with her energetic dance and aerial performance in Kamli of Dhoom 3. She was the talk of the town ever since the song dropped out
Kamli
Images: IMDB
Swag Se Swagat
Images: IMDB
Swag Se Swagat was an instant chartbuster. The crazy chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif won over the audience with their charm and swaggy dance moves
Katrina Kaif raises the temperature with her hot dance moves in Husn Parcham and made her fans go crazy
Husn Parcham
Images: IMDB
