Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 iconic songs of Sidharth Malhotra

Raataan Lambiyan is a romantic track from Kiara-Sidharth starrer, Shershah. It is beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur 

“Raataan Lambiyan”, Shershah

This multi-starrer film’s album was a blockbuster. Bolna is a romantic track from the album sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur

“Bolna”, Kapoor And Sons 

“Radha” was an instant chartbuster from Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student of The Year

“Radha”, Student Of The Year

A soft ballad composed by the talented duo, Vishal and Shekhar, swooned everybody over

“Ishq wala Love”, Student Of The Year

“Sau Aasman” is a breezy song sung by Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan from the 2016 released film, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ 

“Sau Aasman”, Baar Baar Dekho

A party song that was lavishly shot and is inspired by the iconic Nazia Hassan’s song “Disco Deewane”. This party starter song was sung by Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nazia Hassan

 “The Disco Song”, Student Of The Year

A tongue-in-cheek peppy wedding song, sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Siddharth Mahadevan and Jasleen Royal

“Nachde Ne Saare”, Baar Baar Dekho

A love song from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, “Mission Majnu” is a go-to song for all romance lovers 

“Rabba Janda”, Mission Majnu

This melodious track is sung by B Praak and Jasleen Royal beautifully in the 2021 released film, “Shershah”

“Ranjha”, Shershah

 “Ishq Bulaava”, Hasee Toh Phasee

A love ballad, sung by Sanam Puri and Shipra Goyal from the 2014 released film “Hasee Toh Phasee” is winning hearts even today

