Kankana Das
Entertainment
08 OCTOBER, 2023
10 Iconic villains of Bollywood
The iconic and most recognized villain of the silver screen is none other than Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh
Gabbar Singh
Images: IMDB
Among all Amrish Puri's movie characters, he is profoundly remembered as Mogambo from the movie Mr. India
Mogambo
Images: IMDB
No one can ever forget the dialogue: “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main” from the movie Andaz Apna Apna. Shakti Kapoor played an amazing role of Crime Master Gogo
Images: IMDB
Gogo
Dalip Tahil played the anti-hero role of Madan Chopra in Baazigar. Even according to Dalip Tahil, it is his most favourite character in his whole acting career
Images: IMDB
Madan Chopra
Who doesn’t know the antagonist role of Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena in the movie Agneepath? This character is the darkest character played by Munna Bhai
Kancha Cheena
Images: IMDB
Jaikant Shikre
Images: IMDB
With the well-known dialogue “Kuch bhi karne ka lekin jaikant shikre ki ego ko hurt nahi karne ka,” Shikre became one of the famous Bollywood villains. Actor Prakash Raj has won the IIFA Best Villain Award for this role
Khurram Meer
Images: IMDB
Kay Kay Menon did an amazing job as Khurram Meer in the movie Haider. He received the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role
Alauddin Khilji
Images: IMDB
Ranveer Singh played the first negative role of Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat with utmost dedication and involvement
Dr. Dang is a violent villain who poses as a doctor and is portrayed by none other than Anupam Kher in the action movie Karma
Dr. Dang
Images: IMDB
In the popular movie Bobby from the 1970s, Prem Chopra played the role of Prem and his dialogue "Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra" is still iconic
Prem Chopra
Images: IMDB
