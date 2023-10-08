Heading 3

Kankana Das

Entertainment

08 OCTOBER, 2023

10 Iconic villains of Bollywood

The iconic and most recognized villain of the silver screen is none other than Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh

Gabbar Singh

Images: IMDB

Among all Amrish Puri's movie characters, he is profoundly remembered as Mogambo from the movie Mr. India

Mogambo 

Images: IMDB

No one can ever forget the dialogue: “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main” from the movie Andaz Apna Apna. Shakti Kapoor played an amazing role of Crime Master Gogo

Images: IMDB

Gogo

Dalip Tahil played the anti-hero role of Madan Chopra in Baazigar. Even according to Dalip Tahil, it is his most favourite character in his whole acting career

Images: IMDB

Madan Chopra

Who doesn’t know the antagonist role of Sanjay Dutt as Kancha Cheena in the movie Agneepath? This character is the darkest character played by Munna Bhai

Kancha Cheena

Images: IMDB

Jaikant Shikre

Images: IMDB

With the well-known dialogue “Kuch bhi karne ka lekin jaikant shikre ki ego ko hurt nahi karne ka,” Shikre became one of the famous Bollywood villains. Actor Prakash Raj has won the IIFA Best Villain Award for this role

Khurram Meer

Images: IMDB

Kay Kay Menon did an amazing job as Khurram Meer in the movie Haider. He received the IIFA Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role

Alauddin Khilji

Images: IMDB

Ranveer Singh played the first negative role of Allauddin Khilji in Padmaavat with utmost dedication and involvement

Dr. Dang is a violent villain who poses as a doctor and is portrayed by none other than Anupam Kher in the action movie Karma

Dr. Dang

Images: IMDB

In the popular movie Bobby from the 1970s, Prem Chopra played the role of Prem and his dialogue "Prem Naam Hai Mera, Prem Chopra" is still iconic 

Prem Chopra

Images: IMDB

