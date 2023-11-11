Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

November 11, 2023

10 ideal Hindi songs for Diwali 

Perfectly symbolizing the festival of light, this underrated track from this 2001 movie should definitely be on your playlist 

Aayi Hai Diwali-Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa

Images: IMDB

The remake of a Marathi song of the same name this spirited dance number is quite hard to resist on this divine occasion 

Images: IMDB

Zingaat-Dhadak

The cheerful and funky image of this song makes it perfect the glamorous Diwali parties 

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui-Khubsurat

Images: IMDB

Having a blend of both soft and upbeat rhythms this endearing track can make any boring Diwali party fun

Gulaabo-Shaandaar

Images: IMDB

We bet you can't keep yourself away from the dance floor while this hit number is playing 

Aaj Ki Party-Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Images: IMDB

This catchy item number of the John Abram starring movie will add more sparkle to the auspicious day 

Dilbar – Satyameva Jayate

Images: IMDB

Sung by legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this beautiful track will create immense shine and fun to your Diwali party

Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai-Mohabbatein

Images: IMDB

Your Diwali playlist is incomplete without this classic festive song from the blockbuster family drama 

Bole Chudiyan-K3G

Images: IMDB

Ghoomar-Padmaavat

Images: IMDB

Combining the magical voice of Shreya Ghosal and the amazing dance of Deepika Padukone, this track will give a traditional vibe to your celebration

Filled with an upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, slay the dancefloor with your friends by tuning into this song 

Badtameez Dil – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Images: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here