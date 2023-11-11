Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
November 11, 2023
10 ideal Hindi songs for Diwali
Perfectly symbolizing the festival of light, this underrated track from this 2001 movie should definitely be on your playlist
Aayi Hai Diwali-Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa
Images: IMDB
The remake of a Marathi song of the same name this spirited dance number is quite hard to resist on this divine occasion
Images: IMDB
Zingaat-Dhadak
The cheerful and funky image of this song makes it perfect the glamorous Diwali parties
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui-Khubsurat
Images: IMDB
Having a blend of both soft and upbeat rhythms this endearing track can make any boring Diwali party fun
Gulaabo-Shaandaar
Images: IMDB
We bet you can't keep yourself away from the dance floor while this hit number is playing
Aaj Ki Party-Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Images: IMDB
This catchy item number of the John Abram starring movie will add more sparkle to the auspicious day
Dilbar – Satyameva Jayate
Images: IMDB
Sung by legendary singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this beautiful track will create immense shine and fun to your Diwali party
Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai-Mohabbatein
Images: IMDB
Your Diwali playlist is incomplete without this classic festive song from the blockbuster family drama
Bole Chudiyan-K3G
Images: IMDB
Ghoomar-Padmaavat
Images: IMDB
Combining the magical voice of Shreya Ghosal and the amazing dance of Deepika Padukone, this track will give a traditional vibe to your celebration
Filled with an upbeat tempo and catchy lyrics, slay the dancefloor with your friends by tuning into this song
Badtameez Dil – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Images: IMDB
