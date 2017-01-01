10 Idols Falling In Love With BLACKPINK
JooE hesitated to approach Jennie, looking tense and making people laugh. She was criticized for glancing at her. In 2019, she finally talked to BLACKPINK at an event, happily greeting Jisoo but still having eyes for Jennie.
JooE (Momoland)
Image: JooE’s Instagram
Kazuha fell in love with K-pop through BLACKPINK's music. Seeing their performance brought tears, inspiring her to pursue the stage. Their coolness and charm influenced her desire for a strong, womanly image
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Kazuha’a Instagram
Bangchan shares a strong bond with Lisa (BLACKPINK). He enthusiastically displays the gifts she gave him and dances along to BLACKPINK's music in live streams, revealing his affection.
Bangchan (Stray Kids)
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Sooyoung is a fan of YG's girls, especially BLACKPINK. During "Street Woman Fighter," she playfully asked her makeup artist to make her look like BLACKPINK. She loves their music and shares her admiration.
Sooyoung (SNSD)
Image: Soooyoung’s Instagram
Kang Daniel's inner BLINK showed at the 2018 Genie Music Awards when he copied BLACKPINK's choreo. He mistook their waves for him at the 2018 Melon Music Awards, feeling embarrassed later.
Kang Daniel
Image: Kang Daniel’s Instagram
THE BOYZ's Q is a former fan-turned-idol who openly adores BTS and BLACKPINK. He knows BLACKPINK's songs and dances, performing them on shows like Knowing Brothers. His VLive broadcasts reveal his full-time BLINK status.
Q (THE BOYZ)
Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram
EXO's Chanyeol turned the 2017 Seoul Music Awards into a dance party during BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH performance. His moves got EXO members grooving, resembling BLINKs at a BLACKPINK concert.
Chanyeol (EXO)
Image: Chanyeol’s Instagram
WINNER's Mino turns mushy around BLACKPINK, snapping a photo at 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun. He admires them, especially Jisoo, with whom he co-emceed at a music show
Mino (WINNER)
Image: Winner’s Instagram
Stray Kids' Aussie member Felix adores BLACKPINK's Rosè. On a VLive, Felix along with Bangchan jammed to "Don’t Know What To Do," connecting over her singing and shared roots.
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram
Kim Taehyung was also completely mesmerized as he watched Rosé's captivating Whistle stage performance and mid-song, his inner fanboy surfaced.
V (BTS)
Image: V’s Instagram