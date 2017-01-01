Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 15, 2023

Entertainment

10 Idols Falling In Love With BLACKPINK 

JooE hesitated to approach Jennie, looking tense and making people laugh. She was criticized for glancing at her. In 2019, she finally talked to BLACKPINK at an event, happily greeting Jisoo but still having eyes for Jennie.

JooE (Momoland)

Image: JooE’s Instagram

Kazuha fell in love with K-pop through BLACKPINK's music. Seeing their performance brought tears, inspiring her to pursue the stage. Their coolness and charm influenced her desire for a strong, womanly image

Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

Image: Kazuha’a Instagram

Bangchan shares a strong bond with Lisa (BLACKPINK). He enthusiastically displays the gifts she gave him and dances along to BLACKPINK's music in live streams, revealing his affection.

Bangchan (Stray Kids)

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Sooyoung is a fan of YG's girls, especially BLACKPINK. During "Street Woman Fighter," she playfully asked her makeup artist to make her look like BLACKPINK. She loves their music and shares her admiration.

Sooyoung (SNSD)

Image: Soooyoung’s Instagram

Kang Daniel's inner BLINK showed at the 2018 Genie Music Awards when he copied BLACKPINK's choreo. He mistook their waves for him at the 2018 Melon Music Awards, feeling embarrassed later.

Kang Daniel

Image: Kang Daniel’s Instagram

THE BOYZ's Q is a former fan-turned-idol who openly adores BTS and BLACKPINK. He knows BLACKPINK's songs and dances, performing them on shows like Knowing Brothers. His VLive broadcasts reveal his full-time BLINK status.

Q (THE BOYZ)

Image: THE BOYZ’s Instagram

EXO's Chanyeol turned the 2017 Seoul Music Awards into a dance party during BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH performance. His moves got EXO members grooving, resembling BLINKs at a BLACKPINK concert.

Chanyeol (EXO)

Image: Chanyeol’s Instagram

WINNER's Mino turns mushy around BLACKPINK, snapping a photo at 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun. He admires them, especially Jisoo, with whom he co-emceed at a music show

Mino (WINNER)

Image: Winner’s Instagram

Stray Kids' Aussie member Felix adores BLACKPINK's Rosè. On a VLive, Felix along with Bangchan jammed to "Don’t Know What To Do," connecting over her singing and shared roots.

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image: Stray Kids’ Instagram

Kim Taehyung was also completely mesmerized as he watched Rosé's captivating Whistle stage performance and mid-song, his inner fanboy surfaced.

V (BTS)

Image: V’s Instagram

