10 Idols Who Have Won the Hearts of Fans Worldwide
RM, with his introspective lyrics and charismatic leadership, connects deeply with fans worldwide. His wisdom and talent inspire love and admiration across borders
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's RM:
Lisa's electrifying dance moves and charming personality captivate fans globally. Her dynamic stage presence and infectious energy leave an indelible mark on hearts
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Lisa:
Baekhyun's soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence enchant fans around the world. With his heartfelt performances, he leaves an everlasting impact on listeners
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Baekhyun:
Tzuyu's endearing charm and graceful presence resonate with fans internationally. Her radiant smile and genuine personality create bonds that transcend language barriers
TWICE's Tzuyu:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Irene's elegance and charisma make her a beloved figure in the K-pop world. Her poise on stage and off evokes admiration from fans worldwide
Red Velvet's Irene:
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyong's unparalleled charisma and versatility as a performer capture the hearts of fans globally. His passion for music and dance shines through every stage
NCT's Taeyong:
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's Jackson:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jackson's infectious energy and genuine warmth endear him to fans worldwide. His dynamic personality and talent make him a beloved figure in the K-pop community
Bang Chan's leadership and musical talent inspire fans around the world. His dedication to creativity and authenticity resonates deeply with listeners
Stray Kids' Bang Chan:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Soobin's gentle charm and sincerity touch the hearts of fans internationally. His genuine interactions and bright personality create lasting connections with audiences
TXT's Soobin:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's angelic voice and soulful music resonate deeply with fans worldwide. Through her sincerity and talent, she has become a beacon of comfort and inspiration
IU (Lee Ji-eun):
Image: EDAM Entertainment