Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 Idols Who Have Won the Hearts of Fans Worldwide

RM, with his introspective lyrics and charismatic leadership, connects deeply with fans worldwide. His wisdom and talent inspire love and admiration across borders

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's RM: 

Lisa's electrifying dance moves and charming personality captivate fans globally. Her dynamic stage presence and infectious energy leave an indelible mark on hearts

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Lisa: 

Baekhyun's soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence enchant fans around the world. With his heartfelt performances, he leaves an everlasting impact on listeners

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Baekhyun:

Tzuyu's endearing charm and graceful presence resonate with fans internationally. Her radiant smile and genuine personality create bonds that transcend language barriers

TWICE's Tzuyu: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Irene's elegance and charisma make her a beloved figure in the K-pop world. Her poise on stage and off evokes admiration from fans worldwide

Red Velvet's Irene: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Taeyong's unparalleled charisma and versatility as a performer capture the hearts of fans globally. His passion for music and dance shines through every stage

NCT's Taeyong: 

Image: SM Entertainment

GOT7's Jackson: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jackson's infectious energy and genuine warmth endear him to fans worldwide. His dynamic personality and talent make him a beloved figure in the K-pop community

Bang Chan's leadership and musical talent inspire fans around the world. His dedication to creativity and authenticity resonates deeply with listeners

Stray Kids' Bang Chan: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Soobin's gentle charm and sincerity touch the hearts of fans internationally. His genuine interactions and bright personality create lasting connections with audiences

 TXT's Soobin: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

IU's angelic voice and soulful music resonate deeply with fans worldwide. Through her sincerity and talent, she has become a beacon of comfort and inspiration

IU (Lee Ji-eun): 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

