10 idols with the most awards in the history of K-pop
The unparalleled powerhouse, BTS, stands as the biggest winning idol in Korean music history with an astounding 95 victories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
As 3rd-gen icons, EXO secures the 2nd spot with 55 trophies, showcasing their dominance at top Korean award ceremonies
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Soloist IU claims a remarkable 43 awards in 14 years, solidifying her reign as the digital music queen
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU
The legendary Super Junior matches TWICE's record, earning 27 wins at top Korean award ceremonies
Image: SM Entertainment
Super Junior
In just 7 years, JYP's TWICE becomes the most awarded girl group, triumphing with 34 prestigious trophies
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
The "National Girl Group," SNSD, dazzles with 32 wins, surpassing many male counterparts in the 2nd-gen K-pop era
SNSD
Image: SM Entertainment
Undeniable kings, BIGBANG, rank 7th, embodying the dream success of every junior K-pop group
BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
Over 14 years, SHINee claims 25 trophies, showcasing enduring success and influence in the K-pop scene
SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment
The "summer queens," SISTAR, dominated digital charts, securing 22 trophies during the 2nd-gen pinnacle
SISTAR
Image: Starship Entertainment
Click Here
A 2nd-gen favorite, HIGHLIGHT, notches 21 trophies, solidifying their status among the era's top boy groups
HIGHLIGHT [formerly BEAST]
Image: Around Us Entertainment