Pujya Doss

January 23, 2024

Entertainment

10 idols with the most awards in the history of K-pop

The unparalleled powerhouse, BTS, stands as the biggest winning idol in Korean music history with an astounding 95 victories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

As 3rd-gen icons, EXO secures the 2nd spot with 55 trophies, showcasing their dominance at top Korean award ceremonies

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

Soloist IU claims a remarkable 43 awards in 14 years, solidifying her reign as the digital music queen

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU

The legendary Super Junior matches TWICE's record, earning 27 wins at top Korean award ceremonies

Image: SM Entertainment

Super Junior

In just 7 years, JYP's TWICE becomes the most awarded girl group, triumphing with 34 prestigious trophies

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

The "National Girl Group," SNSD, dazzles with 32 wins, surpassing many male counterparts in the 2nd-gen K-pop era

SNSD

Image: SM Entertainment

Undeniable kings, BIGBANG, rank 7th, embodying the dream success of every junior K-pop group

BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

Over 14 years, SHINee claims 25 trophies, showcasing enduring success and influence in the K-pop scene

SHINee

Image: SM Entertainment

The "summer queens," SISTAR, dominated digital charts, securing 22 trophies during the 2nd-gen pinnacle

SISTAR

Image: Starship Entertainment

A 2nd-gen favorite, HIGHLIGHT, notches 21 trophies, solidifying their status among the era's top boy groups

HIGHLIGHT [formerly BEAST]

Image: Around Us Entertainment

