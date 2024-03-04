Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
March 04, 2024
10 Impactful Kapil Sharma quotes
“I have received so much love from people. Why will I feel insecure? I am happy”
#1
Image Source: kapilsharma
“My work is my worship, and that's what means the most to me”
Image Source: kapilsharma
#2
“People think I am funny all the time. But I am not. I am serious, too. Also, I enjoy serious, dramatic films”
Image Source: kapilsharma
#3
“My style is an extension of acting and an outcome of some serious lessons I picked up learning when I did theatre in my early days”
#4
Image Source: kapilsharma
“I'm a fun-loving guy. We are basically from Amritsar and ours is a chilled-out family. I think I have got my humor from my mother”
#5
Image Source: kapilsharma
“I am always scared before going on stage; this is the fear which makes me do well”
#6
Image Source: kapilsharma
“I left home to become a singer and didn't realize when I turned comedian”
#7
Image Source: kapilsharma
"It is hurtful to read things that are not true. I am learning to focus only on my work and not pay heed to any negativity”
#8
Image Source: kapilsharma
“I used to feel that I wouldn't be able to marry since I am not a responsible person. I love two things - my work and music”
#9
Image Source: kapilsharma
#10
Image Source: kapilsharma
“It's not easy for an outsider to understand this industry”
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.