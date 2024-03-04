Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 04, 2024

10 Impactful Kapil Sharma quotes

“I have received so much love from people. Why will I feel insecure? I am happy”

“My work is my worship, and that's what means the most to me”

“People think I am funny all the time. But I am not. I am serious, too. Also, I enjoy serious, dramatic films”

“My style is an extension of acting and an outcome of some serious lessons I picked up learning when I did theatre in my early days”

“I'm a fun-loving guy. We are basically from Amritsar and ours is a chilled-out family. I think I have got my humor from my mother”

“I am always scared before going on stage; this is the fear which makes me do well”

“I left home to become a singer and didn't realize when I turned comedian”

"It is hurtful to read things that are not true. I am learning to focus only on my work and not pay heed to any negativity”

“I used to feel that I wouldn't be able to marry since I am not a responsible person. I love two things - my work and music”

“It's not easy for an outsider to understand this industry”

