10 Impactful Salman Khan quotes

“I'm not possessive, I'm caring... Once you realize a person doesn't want that much care, you automatically back off”
#1
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“The older you get, the better you have to look, the higher you have to kick, the harder you have to work”
Image source- beingsalmankhan
#2
“Sometimes I feel I hope I am not taking advantage of my stardom”
Image source- beingsalmankhan
#3
“I was close to getting married a long time ago. But it didn't happen, and since then it has not been happening. It is jinxed, and I am very happy. I hope this jinx continues”
#4
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“With every film, I try and give the audiences a little more than the previous film in terms of comedy, action, drama, and so on”
#5
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“I feel blessed that I haven't seen or felt real pain to be immune to it. But I am dreading the time it comes. I feel blessed to have everything going fine. My parents' health is good, my brothers are well-settled, I have a great brother-in-law and my own career is doing fine. I hope and pray that I am fit and fine always”
#6
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“Any film is about heroism: the triumph of good over evil. If you look back at my films, you will see that as a recurring theme”
#7
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“Style is something very individual, very personal, and in their own unique way, I believe everyone is stylish”
#8
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“I don't go out anywhere. I don't go to nightclubs, so meeting somebody in the nightclub is out of question”
#9
Image source- beingsalmankhan
#10
Image source- beingsalmankhan
“For me, acting comes straight from the heart. In that sense, I don't act at all. I think that to feel the character's pain I have to be myself. Somewhere audiences see that”