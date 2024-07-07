Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
ENTERTAINMENT
july 07, 2024
10 Impactful Vicky Kaushal Quotes
“Love is not complicated; people are, and that is changing the perception of love”
“I will keep working hard in future as well so that audience will keep showering their love upon me”
“All I know is that I intend to do films which are different from each other, work with good directors, and on great stories so that I get to grow as an actor. That's my only attempt”
“I think all my films have a different journey. Therefore, I take it as it comes”
“For me, the story must be the hero of the film. The screen space or the length of my role does not matter”
“I look for stories that are different because that is how I will grow as a performer”
“Whenever a relationship doesn't go on the right path, it affects me in some form, but it hasn't spoilt anything for me”
“Love hasn't changed, and it never will, no matter what kind of a society we become”
“I have seen my dad working with utmost sincerity and integrity, the sacrifices he made. I have also seen the rewards: if you give your best, you get your worth”
“I talk out of experience that relationships don't get messy; it's our heads that are messy. People's expectations and beliefs screw up relationships”
