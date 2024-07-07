Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

ENTERTAINMENT

july 07, 2024

10 Impactful Vicky Kaushal Quotes

“Love is not complicated; people are, and that is changing the perception of love”

#1

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“I will keep working hard in future as well so that audience will keep showering their love upon me”

#2

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“All I know is that I intend to do films which are different from each other, work with good directors, and on great stories so that I get to grow as an actor. That's my only attempt”

#3

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“I think all my films have a different journey. Therefore, I take it as it comes”

#4

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“For me, the story must be the hero of the film. The screen space or the length of my role does not matter”

Image Source: vickykaushal09

#5

“I look for stories that are different because that is how I will grow as a performer”

#6

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“Whenever a relationship doesn't go on the right path, it affects me in some form, but it hasn't spoilt anything for me”

#7

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“Love hasn't changed, and it never will, no matter what kind of a society we become”

#8

Image Source: vickykaushal09

#9

Image Source: vickykaushal09

“I have seen my dad working with utmost sincerity and integrity, the sacrifices he made. I have also seen the rewards: if you give your best, you get your worth”

“I talk out of experience that relationships don't get messy; it's our heads that are messy. People's expectations and beliefs screw up relationships”

#10

Image Source: vickykaushal09

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here