10 Indian actors ruling on OTT

He is currently dominating the Indian OTT space. His exceptional performances in The Family Man, Silence, Gulmohar, Killer Soup, and other projects have made him the most sought-after actor these days
Manoj Bajpayee
Another incredibly talented actor, he has been keeping himself extremely busy with numerous projects. He is ruling the OTT space with his outstanding work in Criminal Justice, Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Kadak Singh, and more
Pankaj Tripathi
Often referred to as the underrated gem of Indian Cinema, Kay Kay has delivered some commendable performances on OTT platforms. His work in Special Ops, Bambai Meri Jaan, Farzi, and others showcases his immense talent
Kay Kay Menon
He is widely recognized for his unbeatable performances in Pataal Lok, Ajeeb Dastaans, Jaane Jaan, and other projects. He consistently proves himself to be one of the greatest talents in Indian cinema
Jaideep Ahlawat
Nawaz has made a significant impact on OTT with his exceptional work. He portrayed the lead role in Sacred Games, one of India's first web shows. His other notable works include Raat Akeli Hai, Serious Men, Haddi, and more
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Riding high on the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant has been a part of several blockbuster projects on OTT platforms. His roles in Mirzapur, Haseen Dillruba, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Love Hostel, and others have been widely appreciated
Vikrant Massey
He is currently ruling the streaming world with his performances in Rocket Boys, Taish, Made In Heaven, Four More Shots Please, and many other projects
Jim Sarbh
Jitendra Kumar
Also known as Jitu Bhaiya, he has delivered some amazing work on OTT platforms. He is best known for his roles in Kota Factory, Panchayat, Jaadugar, Dry Day, and more
He gained fame with his impeccable performance in TVF Aspirants. He has also been a part of The Family Man, Bhaukaal, Inside Edge, The Railway Men, Sandeep Bhaiya, and other notable projects
Sunny Hinduja
Barun Sobti
Transitioning from television, Barun is currently making waves in the streaming world. He has impressed audiences with his promising projects on OTT platforms such as Kohrra and Asur