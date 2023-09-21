Heading 3
10 Indian celebrities who love anime
Disha Patani has always expressed her love for the anime character Goku from the series ‘Dragon Ball Z’. Even the actress has named her pet dog Goku!
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is a hardcore Dragon Ball fan, there are multiple dragon ball Easter eggs and references in his songs and social media posts
Raftaar
Image: Raftaar Instagram
BB is also a big Dragon Ball fan like many other awesome individuals. He loves to share dragon ball-related posts on his social media
Image: Bhuban Bam Instagram
Bhuvan Bam
Indian youtuber and author Shwetabh Gangwar loves anime and he frequently talks about them in his videos. He has multiple videos on anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, etc
Shwetabh Gangwar
Image: Shwetabh Gangwar Instagram
Sorabh Pant
Image: Sorabh Pant Instagram
Stand up comedian Sorabh Pant's show has a section named Anime Premi in which he talks about anime. He has expressed his love for One Punch Man and Attack On Titan on his show
CarryMinati
Image: CarryMinati Instagram
Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is a hardcore anime fan. He uses Crunchyroll to watch anime and he loves to talk about it on his every gaming stream video
Ranveer Allahbadia
Image: BeerBicep Instagram
Ranveer better known as BeerBiceps opens up multiple times about how he is inspired by Goku from Dragon ball Z and has a Goku action figure on his podcast table
Ashish has become a huge anime fan after watching DeathNote and recently he has has shown appreciation for My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan etc
Ashish Chanchlani
Image: Ashish Chanchlani Instagram
Keen fans of Rashmika have known that the actress is a huge fan of anime. She made a lot of Q&A posts about anime on her social media
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Rashmia Mandanna Instagram
Shroff has always been a DBZ fan. He always considers Goku as his mentor and inspiration for action
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram
