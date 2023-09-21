Heading 3

Kankana Das

Entertainment

september 21, 2023

10 Indian celebrities who love anime

Disha Patani has always expressed her love for the anime character Goku from the series ‘Dragon Ball Z’. Even the actress has named her pet dog Goku! 

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is a hardcore Dragon Ball fan, there are multiple dragon ball Easter eggs and references in his songs and social media posts

Raftaar

Image: Raftaar Instagram 

BB is also a big Dragon Ball fan like many other awesome individuals. He loves to share dragon ball-related posts on his social media

Image: Bhuban Bam Instagram

Bhuvan Bam

Indian youtuber and author Shwetabh Gangwar loves anime and he frequently talks about them in his videos. He has multiple videos on anime like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, etc

Shwetabh Gangwar

Image: Shwetabh Gangwar Instagram 

Sorabh Pant

Image: Sorabh Pant Instagram 

Stand up comedian Sorabh Pant's show has a section named Anime Premi in which he talks about anime. He has expressed his love for One Punch Man and Attack On Titan on his show

CarryMinati

Image: CarryMinati Instagram 

Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati is a hardcore anime fan. He uses Crunchyroll to watch anime and he loves to talk about it on his every gaming stream video

Ranveer Allahbadia

Image: BeerBicep Instagram 

Ranveer better known as BeerBiceps opens up multiple times about how he is inspired by Goku from Dragon ball Z and has a Goku action figure on his podcast table

Ashish has become a huge anime fan after watching DeathNote and recently he has has shown appreciation for My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan etc

Ashish Chanchlani

Image: Ashish Chanchlani Instagram 

Keen fans of Rashmika have known that the actress is a huge fan of anime. She made a lot of Q&A posts about anime on her social media 

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Rashmia Mandanna Instagram 

Shroff has always been a DBZ fan. He always considers Goku as his mentor and inspiration for action

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff Instagram 

