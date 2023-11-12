Heading 3

10 Indian Dark comedies to watch

Dev D

The modern adaptation of Devdas. Dev D is about problematic romantic relationships, and the central character, played by Abhay Deol, finds refuge in narcotics and humor

It is about 3 roomies who are determined to establish a reputation for themselves. Things go wrong when they realize they’ve lost some valuable items belonging to prominent outlaws

Delhi Belly

It has several stories running concurrently, each with a terrible backstory. The director covered  murder, cheating, society's perception of a transgender, prostitution and other serious issues with comic touch

Super Deluxe

Anurag Basu presented five stories that are all entwined and linked so masterfully that you will fall in love with Ludo. The film will bring out many emotions from you throughout it's run

Ludo

Five drug-addicted pals decide to stage a kidnapping in order to bribe a police officer for covering up a hit-and-run accident. It is a must watch Dark comedy

Shaitan

The film begins with Saif Ali Khan, a teetotaller, learning that he has stomach cancer and only has a few months to live. One of the best movies that you must watch

Kaalakandi

It is a quirky sociological thriller that eventually amounts to a well-made public service film on domestic abuse. Alia Bhatt played the lead role

Darlings

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is a must-watch Dark comedy film. It is a story of a blind pianist who accidentally witness a dead body and the rest chaos follow

Andhadhun

 Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron

What happens when two young photographers accidentally capture a murder and the murderer is none other than the builder they were initially shadowing. It is a laugh riot and a cult classic

It infuses dark humor with biting social satire, as Omkar Das and Raghubir Yadav shine in their roles. The film sheds light on the media circus surrounding farmer suicides in rural India

Peepli [Live]

