Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 09, 2024
10 Indian Films With No Female Leads
Indra Kumar’s cult-comedy Dhamaal is a story of four friends headlined by Sanjay Dutt. The movie doesn’t have a female lead
Dhamaal
Image: IMDb
Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday is a tale of a common man going against the system. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in lead roles but it doesn't have any female lead
Image: IMDb
A Wednesday
Remember Paresh Rawal’s OMG? Though Sonakshi Sinha appeared in a fun dance song in the movie, there was no female lead
Image: IMDb
OMG- Oh My God!
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Aligarh is a story of a gay Professor who is accused of sexual acts with a Muslim guy. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead
Aligarh
Image: IMDb
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The movie doesn't have any prominent female lead
Vikram
Image: IMDb
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi stars Karthi in the lead. It is a story of one night and the movie doesn't have any female leads
Kaithi
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par is based on the mental disorder of dyslexia. It doesn't have any female lead
Taare Zameen Par
Image: IMDb
Recently released action-comedy Aavesham stars Fahadh Faasil in a whacky role. The movie doesn't have a female lead
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan is a story of a young boy who goes against his strict father to fulfill his dreams. The movie has no female leads
Udaan
Image: IMDb
Black Friday
Image: IMDb
Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is a cult movie. The movie has no female lead
