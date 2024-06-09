Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

JUNE 09, 2024

10 Indian Films With No Female Leads


Indra Kumar’s cult-comedy Dhamaal is a story of four friends headlined by Sanjay Dutt. The movie doesn’t have a female lead

Dhamaal

Image: IMDb

Neeraj Pandey's A Wednesday is a tale of a common man going against the system. The movie stars Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in lead roles but it doesn't have any female lead 

Image: IMDb

A Wednesday

Remember Paresh Rawal’s OMG? Though Sonakshi Sinha appeared in a fun dance song in the movie, there was no female lead 

Image: IMDb

OMG- Oh My God!

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Aligarh is a story of a gay Professor who is accused of sexual acts with a Muslim guy. The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead 

Aligarh

Image: IMDb

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The movie doesn't have any prominent female lead 

Vikram

Image: IMDb

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi stars Karthi in the lead. It is a story of one night and the movie doesn't have any female leads 

Kaithi

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par is based on the mental disorder of dyslexia. It doesn't have any female lead 

Taare Zameen Par

Image: IMDb

Recently released action-comedy Aavesham stars Fahadh Faasil in a whacky role. The movie doesn't have a female lead 

Aavesham

Image: IMDb

Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan is a story of a young boy who goes against his strict father to fulfill his dreams. The movie has no female leads 

Udaan

Image: IMDb

Black Friday

Image: IMDb

Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is a cult movie. The movie has no female lead 

