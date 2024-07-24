10 Indian movies inspired by novels

Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, the film is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone
3 Idiots
Bengali romantic novel 'Devdas' inspired around 12 Indian films to be the key plot. It was written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Three Indian films inspired by the tragic love story shown in the novel are- Devdas (1955), Devdas (2002) and Dev D (2009)
Devdas
The debut film Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che won critical acclaim. The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life
Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara, is based on a novel, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green
Dil Bechara
Vishal Bharadwaj adapted three classic dramas of William Shakespeare into films. The trilogy is heavily popular among his fans- Othello inspired Omkara, Maqbool adapted from Macbeth, while Haider relied on Hamlet
The Shakespeare Trilogy
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani is based on a Marathi novel, Rau. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, it was written by Nagnath S. Inamdar
Bajirao Mastani
The critically acclaimed 1983 film Masoom is an adaptation of the novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur, who is reportedly bringing its sequel very soon
Masoom
Fitoor is based on the novel Great Expectations written by Charles Dickens
Fitoor
Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha is inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma
Aisha
The Namesake
Irrfan and Tabu starrer The Namesake is the cinematic adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name