Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JULY 24, 2024

10 Indian movies inspired by novels


Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, the film is loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone 

3 Idiots

Bengali romantic novel 'Devdas' inspired around 12 Indian films to be the key plot. It was written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Three Indian films inspired by the tragic love story shown in the novel are- Devdas (1955), Devdas (2002) and Dev D (2009)

Devdas

The debut film Sushant Singh Rajput, Kai Po Che won critical acclaim. The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's novel, The 3 Mistakes of My Life

Kai Po Che! 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara, is based on a novel, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green

Dil Bechara

Vishal Bharadwaj adapted three classic dramas of William Shakespeare into films. The trilogy is heavily popular among his fans- Othello inspired Omkara, Maqbool adapted from Macbeth, while Haider relied on Hamlet

The Shakespeare Trilogy

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani is based on a Marathi novel, Rau. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone, it was written by Nagnath S. Inamdar

Bajirao Mastani

The critically acclaimed 1983 film Masoom is an adaptation of the novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur, who is reportedly bringing its sequel very soon

Masoom 

Fitoor is based on the novel Great Expectations written by Charles Dickens

Fitoor

Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha is inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma

Aisha 

The Namesake 

Irrfan and Tabu starrer The Namesake is the cinematic adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel of the same name

