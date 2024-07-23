Heading 3
JULY 23, 2024
10 Indian movies with best VFX
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Superhero Action Adventure was appreciated for its brilliant VFX. Reportedly, Namit Malhotra's DNEG had done the job
Brahmastra
Nag Ashwin’s latest release set in a dystopian era is widely recognised for its VFX and CGI. Multiple companies worked on the film
Kalki 2898 AD
Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One was among the first big movies to introduce VFX in the Hindi cinema. It was done by SRK's own company
Ra.One
A mid-budget action-adventure movie, Hanu Man was appreciated for its VFX works. The director is now turning it into a cinematic universe
Hanu Man
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 & 2 are highly recognized for raising the bar of VFX in India
Baahubali 1 & 2
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has impressive VFX and CGI. It was done by his own company
Jawan
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is the best VFX film of YRF Spy Universe
Tiger 3
SS Rajamouli's Eega was a super-successful experiment considering VFX. The director made a housefly the protagonist of the film
Eega
SS Rajamouli's last release RRR was a huge success globally. It's VFX was highly appreciated by the audience
RRR
Enthiran & 2.0
Shankar's Enthiran and its Sequel 2.0 are widely known for their VFX and CGI. Both the movies set a new benchmark in India
