Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

JULY 23, 2024

10 Indian movies with best VFX 


Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Superhero Action Adventure was appreciated for its brilliant VFX. Reportedly, Namit Malhotra's DNEG had done the job 

Brahmastra

Image: IMDb

Nag Ashwin’s latest release set in a dystopian era is widely recognised for its VFX and CGI. Multiple companies worked on the film

Image: IMDb

Kalki 2898 AD

Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One was among the first big movies to introduce VFX in the Hindi cinema. It was done by SRK's own company 

Image: IMDb

Ra.One

A mid-budget action-adventure movie, Hanu Man was appreciated for its VFX works. The director is now turning it into a cinematic universe 

Hanu Man

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 1 & 2 are highly recognized for raising the bar of VFX in India 

Baahubali 1 & 2

Image: IMDb

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has impressive VFX and CGI. It was done by his own company 

Jawan

Image: IMDb

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is the best VFX film of YRF Spy Universe 

Tiger 3

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's Eega was a super-successful experiment considering VFX. The director made a housefly the protagonist of the film

Eega

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's last release RRR was a huge success globally. It's VFX was highly appreciated by the audience 

RRR

Image: IMDb

Enthiran & 2.0

Image: IMDb

Shankar's Enthiran and its Sequel 2.0 are widely known for their VFX and CGI. Both the movies set a new benchmark in India 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here