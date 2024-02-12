Heading 3

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

10 Indian rappers ruling music industry 

Badhsha started his musical career with the name Cool Equal, and is now one of the biggest rappers. He is known for his songs like DJ Wale Babu, Abhi Toh party shuru hui hai, and Kala Chasma

Badshah

Image source- IMDb

Every 90s kid will take Yo Yo Honey Singh’s name when asked about their favorite rapper. Born as Hirdesh Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given hit songs like Desi Kalakar, High Heels, and Angrezi Beat

Image source- IMDb

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Not born in India, but having Indian roots - Raja Kumari is a Grammy-nominated Indian American Rapper who has collaborated with many artists, and has given massive hits like The Wakra Song and Jawan Title track

Image source- therajakumari

Raja Kumari

Also known as the rap king, Divine is the first Indian rapper to be featured on Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City, and has given songs like Mere Gully Mein, Sher Aya Sher, and Paintra

Divine

Image source- vivianakadivine

The Indian rapper whom we have seen as a judge on an Indian reality show, started his career as a dancer, and he rose to heights with Swag Mera Desi, and other songs like No Mercy, and Tamanchey Pe Disco

Raftaar

Image source- raftaarmusic

Among the top 10 rappers in India, Emiway Bantai made his debut in year 2013 and has delivered hits like Machayenge, Samajh mein aya kya, and Dhua Dhua

Emiway Bantai

Image source- emiwaybantai

The Maharashtra rapper became popular after his stint in Bigg Boss, and some of his most loved songs are Khuja Mat, Ek din pyaar, and Shake

MC Stan

Image source- m___c___stan

The Gully Boy film inspired by the life of Naezy aka Naved Shaikh is popular owing to his songs like Birju, Haq Hai, and Fatke

Naezy

Image source- naezythebaa

Dino James, the struggling actor became a rapper, introducing his style via YouTube and gained appreciation for songs like Tandav, Dooriyan, and Loser

Dino James

Image source- dinojms

KR$NA

IMAGE SOURCE- realkrsna

KR$NA also known as Krishna Kaul has the best writing and technical skills and has given hit songs like Kaisa mera desh, Roll Up, and What’s my name

