10 Indian rappers ruling music industry 

Badhsha started his musical career with the name Cool Equal, and is now one of the biggest rappers. He is known for his songs like DJ Wale Babu, Abhi Toh party shuru hui hai, and Kala Chasma
Badshah
Image source- IMDb
Every 90s kid will take Yo Yo Honey Singh’s name when asked about their favorite rapper. Born as Hirdesh Singh, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given hit songs like Desi Kalakar, High Heels, and Angrezi Beat
Image source- IMDb
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Not born in India, but having Indian roots - Raja Kumari is a Grammy-nominated Indian American Rapper who has collaborated with many artists, and has given massive hits like The Wakra Song and Jawan Title track
Image source- therajakumari
Raja Kumari
Also known as the rap king, Divine is the first Indian rapper to be featured on Spotify Times Square billboard in New York City, and has given songs like Mere Gully Mein, Sher Aya Sher, and Paintra
Divine
Image source- vivianakadivine
The Indian rapper whom we have seen as a judge on an Indian reality show, started his career as a dancer, and he rose to heights with Swag Mera Desi, and other songs like No Mercy, and Tamanchey Pe Disco
Raftaar
Image source- raftaarmusic
Among the top 10 rappers in India, Emiway Bantai made his debut in year 2013 and has delivered hits like Machayenge, Samajh mein aya kya, and Dhua Dhua
Emiway Bantai
Image source- emiwaybantai
The Maharashtra rapper became popular after his stint in Bigg Boss, and some of his most loved songs are Khuja Mat, Ek din pyaar, and Shake
MC Stan
Image source- m___c___stan
The Gully Boy film inspired by the life of Naezy aka Naved Shaikh is popular owing to his songs like Birju, Haq Hai, and Fatke
Naezy
Image source- naezythebaa
Dino James, the struggling actor became a rapper, introducing his style via YouTube and gained appreciation for songs like Tandav, Dooriyan, and Loser
Dino James
Image source- dinojms
KR$NA
IMAGE SOURCE- realkrsna
KR$NA also known as Krishna Kaul has the best writing and technical skills and has given hit songs like Kaisa mera desh, Roll Up, and What’s my name