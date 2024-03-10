Heading 3

10 Inspirational Alia Bhatt quotes

“I am expressive but secretive about my emotions”

“For me, changing my physical appearance for a character is never a problem. If I have to look a certain way for a role, I just do it”

“I think the success that I have is due to hard work and destiny. It is important to stay grounded and not take things for granted”

“There are times I try to look older. And then there are times I look too young”

“I don't know how to measure success. I have been fortunate that I got exciting films to do and work with talented directors who brought out the best in me”

“Every month, every week, something new excites me. I'm finding my niche as to what suits me the best. I am a young girl, and if I am just running around in jeans and a T-shirt, that's a lot of life lost”

“I am a very private person. I don't like to talk about things till someone asks about them”

“As actors, we are always playing other characters. It's so exhausting and time-consuming to figure them out, so when you get the time to be yourself, you should take it”

“A romantic date for me is sitting in pajamas and being with a guy with whom I can be myself”

“You just have to ensure that you make good films because audiences today have become picky and smart, and rightfully so”

