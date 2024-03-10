10 Inspirational Alia Bhatt quotes

“For me, changing my physical appearance for a character is never a problem. If I have to look a certain way for a role, I just do it”
#2
“I think the success that I have is due to hard work and destiny. It is important to stay grounded and not take things for granted”
#3
“There are times I try to look older. And then there are times I look too young”
#4
“I don't know how to measure success. I have been fortunate that I got exciting films to do and work with talented directors who brought out the best in me”
#5
“Every month, every week, something new excites me. I'm finding my niche as to what suits me the best. I am a young girl, and if I am just running around in jeans and a T-shirt, that's a lot of life lost”
#6
“I am a very private person. I don't like to talk about things till someone asks about them”
#7
“As actors, we are always playing other characters. It's so exhausting and time-consuming to figure them out, so when you get the time to be yourself, you should take it”
#8
“A romantic date for me is sitting in pajamas and being with a guy with whom I can be myself”
#9
#10
“You just have to ensure that you make good films because audiences today have become picky and smart, and rightfully so”