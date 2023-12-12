Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

December 12, 2023

10 inspirational Coldplay song lyrics

Don't wanna see another generation drop. I'd rather be a coma than a full-stop

Every Teardrop is a Waterfall

If you were to ask me, after all that we've been through. Still believe in magic? Yes I do, of course I do

Magic

Lights will guide you home, And ignite your bones, And I will try to fix you

Fix You

Under this pressure, under this weight, we are all diamonds taking shape

Adventure of a Lifetime

When you're in pain. When you think you've had enough. Don't ever give up

Up&Up

Just because I'm losing doesn't mean I'm lost

Lost!

So come over, just be patient and don't worry

Death and All His Friends

I have no doubt, one day the sun will come out

Lovers in Japan

Amazing Day

Time seemed to say: forget the world and its weight

Look at the stars, look how they shine for you, and everything you do

Yellow 

