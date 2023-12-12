Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
December 12, 2023
10 inspirational Coldplay song lyrics
Don't wanna see another generation drop. I'd rather be a coma than a full-stop
Every Teardrop is a Waterfall
If you were to ask me, after all that we've been through. Still believe in magic? Yes I do, of course I do
Magic
Lights will guide you home, And ignite your bones, And I will try to fix you
Fix You
Under this pressure, under this weight, we are all diamonds taking shape
Adventure of a Lifetime
When you're in pain. When you think you've had enough. Don't ever give up
Up&Up
Just because I'm losing doesn't mean I'm lost
Lost!
So come over, just be patient and don't worry
Death and All His Friends
I have no doubt, one day the sun will come out
Lovers in Japan
Amazing Day
Time seemed to say: forget the world and its weight
Look at the stars, look how they shine for you, and everything you do
Yellow
