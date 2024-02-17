Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

10 inspirational Parineeti Chopra Quotes

“We are what we are because of people in our lives”

#1

Image source- parineetichopra

"I am not endorsing being thin. I am endorsing being your fittest self”

Image source- parineetichopra

#2

“I always thought that I was a very strong person but my down time showed me that I was actually quite weak. But today, I’m a stronger person. Now if anything goes wrong, God forbid, but, I know I have the strength to handle it”

Image source- parineetichopra

#3

“I have no limitations because I believe in myself”

#4

Image source- parineetichopra

“I used to think that weight loss happens quickly, but it has taken a lot of time. There is no secret to it”

#5

Image source- parineetichopra

“I stay happy and don’t take life seriously”

#6

Image source- parineetichopra

“Social media is wrong to think what India is thinking about”

#7

Image source- parineetichopra

“I have a backup plan. Everybody should have a backup plan. I am a banker”

#8

Image source- parineetichopra

“To make a mark you have to do something different”

#9

Image source- parineetichopra

#10

Image source- parineetichopra

“Boys tell me they have shared my pictures with their sisters to inspire them, and that makes me happy”

