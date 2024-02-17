10 inspirational Parineeti Chopra Quotes

“We are what we are because of people in our lives”
#1
Image source- parineetichopra
"I am not endorsing being thin. I am endorsing being your fittest self”
#2
“I always thought that I was a very strong person but my down time showed me that I was actually quite weak. But today, I’m a stronger person. Now if anything goes wrong, God forbid, but, I know I have the strength to handle it”
#3
“I have no limitations because I believe in myself”
#4
“I used to think that weight loss happens quickly, but it has taken a lot of time. There is no secret to it”
#5
“I stay happy and don’t take life seriously”
#6
“Social media is wrong to think what India is thinking about”
#7
“I have a backup plan. Everybody should have a backup plan. I am a banker”
#8
“To make a mark you have to do something different”
#9
#10
“Boys tell me they have shared my pictures with their sisters to inspire them, and that makes me happy”