Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
28 OCTOBER, 2023
10 inspirational quotes by Deepika Padukone
The stunning Bollywood diva once enunciated," The fruit of your own hard work is the sweetest"
Hard Work
Deepi once said about healing, "Of course! It takes a lot of strength to mend a broken heart. Channelizing energies into your work helps, but also to be able to accept situations for what they are instead of questioning them helps immensely"
Healing
The actress said about women empowerment," I'm a strong believer in the fact that women are born to multi-task. God has made us like that
Women Empowerment
The Pathaan actress enunciated, “It’s good to be slightly ambitious, but I believe one shouldn’t be too calculative. It’s good to be on the edge, but I have never followed my mind. I have always followed my heart. And it has yielded the right results”
Follow heart
"I forgive and forget very easily, and that’s the only way to be happy and peaceful" the 82°E founder said once
The mantra of living
a peaceful life
Deepika said, "Live well, laugh often and love much"
Enjoy life
The actress motivated her fans to be determined by saying "Never lose focus of what you want for yourself. And don’t be afraid of making mistakes"
Determination
Padukone once said, "I feel ups and downs are a part of one’s career, and this totally depends on how you take it. You can either be knocked down by the negative things, or you can take it in a positive way and learn from it"
Accept change
The Fighter actress once inspired her fans by saying, "My choices are like my fingerprints, they make me unique"
Be authentic
"I don’t think one can look for love. I don’t think you can decide ‘I will marry this guy’. I think you have to go with the flow. I think when you’re young you meet different people and I guess when the time is right and if it is the right person, I think you automatically know," the actress said once
Go with the flow
