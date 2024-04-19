Heading 3
10 inspirational quotes by Ileana D'Cruz
Love yourself for who you are, and trust me, if you are happy from within, you are the most beautiful person and your smile is your best asset
#1
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
#2
I'm a beach bum, so I'm more comfortable in western wear
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
#3
I don't think I will ever understand Bollywood. And I'm happy about that because it is a big, crazy, world. It's too complicated and chaotic to understand
#4
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
My personal life is only my business and the business of the people who are close to me
#5
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
There are some actors that I know I won't do a film with no matter how good the film is
#6
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
I am being selfish here by saying this, but I believe 'Barfi!' helped me the most. It got me recognition and respect
#7
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
If you are visible in the whole film, but there is no depth in your role, then the role is not significant
#8
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
Acting is a career where you keep learning with every film you do
#9
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
#10
Image: Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram
I don't like being called a celebrity. So much so that I find it very uncomfortable looking at myself on the screen
