10 Inspirational quotes by PM Narendra Modi
"India is a youthful nation. We are not a land of the elderly, but a land of the youth"
"My India resides in people's minds, not in the brick and mortar"
"I don't carry the burden of the past or the madness of the future I live in the present"
"The strength of the savior is much more than the strength of the person who kills"
"The youth of India understands technology and the importance of technology in bringing about change"
"The people of India have elected a government headed by a person born in a poor family This is a historic change"
"Democracy, public accountability, and transparency are essential elements for governance and social reform"
"I dream of a Digital India where high-speed digital highways unite the nation"
"We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Together we grow Together we prosper"
"India is not just a geographical entity It carries a legacy It represents something It has a soul, which is immortal"
