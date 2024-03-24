Heading 3

10 Inspirational quotes by PM Narendra Modi


 "India is a youthful nation. We are not a land of the elderly, but a land of the youth" 

#1

 "My India resides in people's minds, not in the brick and mortar"

#2

 "I don't carry the burden of the past or the madness of the future I live in the present"

#3

 "The strength of the savior is much more than the strength of the person who kills"

#4

"The youth of India understands technology and the importance of technology in bringing about change"

#5

"The people of India have elected a government headed by a person born in a poor family This is a historic change"

#6

 "Democracy, public accountability, and transparency are essential elements for governance and social reform"

#7

 "I dream of a Digital India where high-speed digital highways unite the nation"

#8

 "We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Together we grow Together we prosper"

#9

#10

 "India is not just a geographical entity It carries a legacy It represents something It has a soul, which is immortal"

