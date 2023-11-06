Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 inspirational quotes by Susmita Sen

"Life's all about choices. Everyone's destination is the same; only the paths are different", the diva once said 

Definition of life 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

Sen once inspired her fans saying, "Arm yourself with knowledge. It will be your greatest strength one day"

Intellect 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

"People who try to tackle failure attract failure. The more you indulge in analysis, it gets tougher. So just keep making mistakes and learn," Susmita said.

Embrace flaws

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

The former Miss Universe quoted, "When you have love in your life and respect what you do, you get up and do things. Yes, definitely I do feel tired, but when I look around and see how privileged I am, I get going"

Love 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

The actor said once, "I try and feel good, and the only way to do it is to see myself in the mirror and to know that I'm still a single piece"

Being Single 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

"I celebrate my life, whether it's being a single mother, wearing diamonds, or holidaying in exotic places," Sushmita has said. 

Celebrate life 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

"Carve your own way, choose not to drift along," the actress once said.

Self-assurance 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

The beauty queen motivated her fans about self-worth saying, "Celebrating you has to come to you first. Why wait for someone else to celebrate you"

Self-worth 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

Women empowerment 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

"Just because a woman gives birth to a child that doesn’t make her a mother. How she raises one, makes one," the actor said

Sen once said, "Everything begins and end with us in very many ways. And being a little selfish is not a bad thing, denying you are, is"

Accept change 

Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here