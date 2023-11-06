Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 06, 2023
10 inspirational quotes by Susmita Sen
"Life's all about choices. Everyone's destination is the same; only the paths are different", the diva once said
Definition of life
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
Sen once inspired her fans saying, "Arm yourself with knowledge. It will be your greatest strength one day"
Intellect
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
"People who try to tackle failure attract failure. The more you indulge in analysis, it gets tougher. So just keep making mistakes and learn," Susmita said.
Embrace flaws
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
The former Miss Universe quoted, "When you have love in your life and respect what you do, you get up and do things. Yes, definitely I do feel tired, but when I look around and see how privileged I am, I get going"
Love
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
The actor said once, "I try and feel good, and the only way to do it is to see myself in the mirror and to know that I'm still a single piece"
Being Single
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
"I celebrate my life, whether it's being a single mother, wearing diamonds, or holidaying in exotic places," Sushmita has said.
Celebrate life
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
"Carve your own way, choose not to drift along," the actress once said.
Self-assurance
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
The beauty queen motivated her fans about self-worth saying, "Celebrating you has to come to you first. Why wait for someone else to celebrate you"
Self-worth
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
Women empowerment
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
"Just because a woman gives birth to a child that doesn’t make her a mother. How she raises one, makes one," the actor said
Sen once said, "Everything begins and end with us in very many ways. And being a little selfish is not a bad thing, denying you are, is"
Accept change
Image Source: Susmita Sen's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.