Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
MAY 10, 2024
10 Inspirational Rajkummar Rao Quotes
“If you change nothing, nothing will change”
#1
Images: rajkummar_rao
“It’s very tough for someone who doesn't have a filmi background to get work in Bollywood. It's not a smooth ride unless you are really lucky. But I think one has to be prepared for that”
#2
Images: rajkummar_rao
“People will invest in you only if they see some kind of return, and that's the dark truth”
#3
Images: rajkummar_rao
“You have to voice your opinion, especially now, since the times we are living in, it is so easy”
#4
Images: rajkummar_rao
“My process of choosing scripts remains the same. Of whatever I read and whatever excites me is what I will continue to take up”
#5
Images: rajkummar_rao
“I chased my dream, worked hard for it, and now I am actually living the dream. This doesn’t happen to everyone”
Images: rajkummar_rao
#6
“I have always taken risks. I like doing films which are different”
#7
Images: rajkummar_rao
“I try to bring all my sincerity to the character I play. That way, I am dedicated”
#8
Images: rajkummar_rao
#9
Images: rajkummar_rao
“I want to go higher in my career. This is not my best. My best is yet to come”
“My biggest high is just to be in front of the camera and be on a film set”
#10
Images: rajkummar_rao
